DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan to meet President Xi Jinping during upcoming China trip

Dawn.comOctober 25, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File Photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File Photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his upcoming four-day trip to China, Radio Pakistan reported.

This will be PM Khan's first official visit to China since assuming office. He was extended an invitation by Chinese leadership and will travel to China on Nov 2 along with a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

PM Khan, who attended an investment conference in Saudi Arabia earlier this week and returned with a $6 billion bailout package from Riyadh, is also expected to undertake a visit to Malaysia over the next few weeks.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the PM said he expected Saudi-like monetary assistance from two other friendly countries, after which the government may not need to seek as big a loan from the International Monetary Fund as had been planned earlier.

During PM Khan's visit to China, the two sides are expected to review the "entire range of bilateral relations" and sign agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) of cooperation in "diverse fields".

After meetings with top officials in Beijing, PM Khan is expected to visit Shanghai to participate in First China International Import Expo, "where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products".

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Khan will be a keynote speaker at the inauguration of the expo.

It added that he will hold meetings with other world leaders as well as leaders of the Chinese financial and corporate sector on the sidelines of the Shanghai forum.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Kirby
Oct 25, 2018 03:47pm

I love it. PM Khan is the FIRST leader I have seen in my life time who clearly has Pakistan First as his personal life aim. More power to you Sir! We stand with you as you struggle to bring my beloved Pakistan back to its old glory! A pardaisee Pakistani!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 25, 2018 03:52pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan before meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, must go well prepared to answer his first question as to, why did he barricade his visit to Pakistan in 2014 and delayed the CPEC by almost a year?

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Oct 25, 2018 03:55pm

Pakistan can trust the honest friendship with China Iam sure they will help us in this hour of difficulty. Long Line Pakistan China friendship.

Recommend 0
Texas
Oct 25, 2018 03:59pm

I will be attending China International Import Expo Nov 6-8. See you Mr. Khan.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 25, 2018 04:03pm

PM Imran Khan Niazi should talk about the ethnic Uighurs 're-education centres' issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Oct 25, 2018 04:13pm

Good to see, growing relations with neighbours, neglected for many many years.

Recommend 0
raisano
Oct 25, 2018 04:23pm

poor country lavish trps long live tradition change does not mean changei

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Oct 25, 2018 04:25pm

Probably for more loans. What else

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 25, 2018 04:37pm

@Swiss Neutral "Probably for more loans. What else". Of course,those who used to travel for their cuts are out of powers these days.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 25, 2018 04:44pm

@raisano What a foolish comment. These trips are there to promote good relations and improve economic relations. Unlike trips taken by Nawaz and Zardari which were there to increase their personal wealth.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

CPEC moves into agriculture

CPEC moves into agriculture

The biggest concern in the whole enterprise is not mentioned: what does it mean for Pakistan’s own food security?

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi loan
Updated October 25, 2018

Saudi loan

Why should PM Khan simply be taken at his word?
October 25, 2018

Power crisis

FEDERAL Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan’s admission before a Senate panel that deep-rooted corruption and...
October 25, 2018

Sindh ATCs’ performance

IN a society such as ours, where terrorism and violent crime are found in abundance, it is imperative that the law...
October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...