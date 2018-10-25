PM Khan to meet President Xi Jinping during upcoming China trip
Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his upcoming four-day trip to China, Radio Pakistan reported.
This will be PM Khan's first official visit to China since assuming office. He was extended an invitation by Chinese leadership and will travel to China on Nov 2 along with a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
PM Khan, who attended an investment conference in Saudi Arabia earlier this week and returned with a $6 billion bailout package from Riyadh, is also expected to undertake a visit to Malaysia over the next few weeks.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the PM said he expected Saudi-like monetary assistance from two other friendly countries, after which the government may not need to seek as big a loan from the International Monetary Fund as had been planned earlier.
During PM Khan's visit to China, the two sides are expected to review the "entire range of bilateral relations" and sign agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) of cooperation in "diverse fields".
After meetings with top officials in Beijing, PM Khan is expected to visit Shanghai to participate in First China International Import Expo, "where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products".
Radio Pakistan reported that PM Khan will be a keynote speaker at the inauguration of the expo.
It added that he will hold meetings with other world leaders as well as leaders of the Chinese financial and corporate sector on the sidelines of the Shanghai forum.
