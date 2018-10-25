PTI govt has nothing to do with hike in power tariff: Asad Umar
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday distanced the federal government from the recently announced increase in power tariffs, stressing that the hike was determined by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) before the PTI government had even taken shape.
"The power tariff and any hikes in it are decided by Nepra," he explained. "This time, Nepra, after conducting its review, had recommended that the power tariff should be increased by Rs3.82.
"I should clarify that this government had nothing to do with even a penny of this hike. This determination of the price hike was completed in August.
"After the ECC's decision and its cabinet's sanctioning today, the average price hike (per unit) will be Rs1.27 instead of Rs3.82, which is less than one-third of what was recommended."
The finance minister said that the hike in power tariff will not affect those who consume less than 300 units of electricity.
"Seventy per cent of household connections fall in this category, and they will not have to pay a penny more," he said. "The 20pc people whose consumption is between 300 and 700 units, their rates have been increased by 10pc; and consumers of 700 plus units, their rates have been increased by 15pc."
The finance minister further said that "commercial consumers who consume less than 5KV of electricity", which he said comprise 95 per cent of overall commercial connections, will also remain unaffected.
Umar said that the government is trying to secure loans "not just from the IMF", but from multiple lenders.
Regarding the recent protests by Utility Stores employees in Islamabad, the finance minister said that Abdul Razak Dawood has been asked "to make a plan to make the Utility Stores Corporations viable."
The finance minister clarified that there is no direct Saudi involvement in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he emphasised, remains a bilateral venture between China and Pakistan.
"One month ago when the Chinese finance minister came to Pakistan, we spoke to him about CPEC projects," he said.
"The entire CPEC programme is a bilateral project. Underneath the CPEC there are many more plans, in which we had discussed whether we can invite a third country to invest — to which China agreed.
In this context, we had talked to Saudi Arabia for a project, and other countries could also join this."
"There is no direct linkage of Saudi Arabia and CPEC," Umar asserted.
The finance minister also dismissed concerns that Pakistan may have had to agree to meet some Saudi demands in return for securing a bailout package.
"The Saudis did not make any demands that we refused to meet," he said. "[In fact], they made no demands. And this is the Pak-Saudi relation; it's a people-to-people connection. They will stand by Pakistan's side during our time of need."
NAB officers to get 'official passports': information minister
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, said that the government is taking measures to facilitate National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) officers so they can better perform their jobs.
"NAB officers will be given official passports so that they don't have difficulty traveling and can catch thieves easily," he said.
The information minister further said that the federal cabinet has asked Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood to find ways to improve the National Testing Service (NTS).
Chaudhry said that "in addition to the already announced agreements with Saudi Arabia, the visa fees for the kingdom has also been lowered from SAR2,000 to SAR300".
Govt to clamp down on power thieves: Ayub
Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said that instead of "blindly" increasing power tariff to the level Nepra had recommended, the government is also looking inwards to reduce power sector deficits.
He said that the federal government will not only clamp down on those stealing electricity but also reduce inefficiencies and recover overdue bills.
"We are going to launch this drive from Lahore and Punjab," the power minister said. "Local DCs, security agencies and others will conducts raids."
Ayub warned electricity thieves to "stop their activities right away" or get ready to be "behind bars or face heavy fines".
Comments (27)
It will certainly increase inflation and will hike prices of essentials. Another round of increase of gas and electricity is expected after the IMF team visit.
Beyond Funny, is Nepra not under this government? Can't this government reverse any decision taken by previous set up ?
on the container they blamed the then Government now they say they have nothing to do with it.
if recommendation was for 3.82 rupees per unit, and you have shared only 1.2, also only 20 percent of users pay this, then how is the power companies going to recover the losses, meaning you will compensate them from the 6 Billion you got from Saudi, Means it will be back to square one of our economy in 5 years time. well done...,
How is going to burn electricity bill now??
Yeah government is not responsible for raising tariff but they want credit of raising Rs. 1.27 instead of Rs. 3.82 per unit. I expected lot better from Asad Umar. PTI made tall claims before elections and now stuck with single excuse of putting it all on the previous governments.
So why do we need you guys if you have no control?
if that's the case, than how dare anyone raise a price while PTI is in government. Why is PTI Government not taking notice of it and stopping it from coming info effect because PTI is the government of people by the people and for the people so as they say it loud and clear all the time. Is Asad Umar saying that NEPRA is more powerful than government or he's trying to offer a lame excuse !! This duplicity and hoodwinking will not prevail for long as people are fast realizing that this government is incompetent as it back tracks on its promises without any shame and keeps doing the unwanted while blaming everyone else. Such moves raise huge question marks on this governments competence, ability, capacity and willingness to deliver on the numerous lofty promises
Keeping in view the fact that NEPRA is an independen institution but still under the umbrella of the govt.,makes this statement to be completely mind boggling to begin with. One fails to understand the fuitility of this press conference when even a layman watches the government day in and day out wailings about fiscal & current account deficit of $18B, its acceptance of fulfillment of a conditionality of IMF hiking gas /electricity tariff for expected bailout package.Trying to play smart to absolve itself from a painful decision, bringing more economic hardships to lower earning groups, is not going to help it because ultimately the buck stops at FM. It is prudent that instead of creating unnecessary scapegoats, the sitting govt. should own such unpopular decisions irrespective of its negative political fallout. These press conferences happening so frequently & that too spreading such make believe stories are a non starter showing govt.’s. jitteriness & dispensed with sooner the better
Respected Finance Minister,
YOUR government IS responsible for increasing the price for NEPRA cannot increase price without current government approval. We as people do understand the circumstances however you should take ownership of this decision.
Deflecting this to other institution which is governed by the government does not reflect well in people's eyes.
And since current government is of PTI so PTI is RESPONSIBLE for increasing the prices regardless of the good or bad outcomes.
What an absurd statement. Asad Umer is turning out to be such a huge disappointment.
PTI government should get their priorities straight. Bringing back the looted money was the only way out of this situation. We have the examples of Malaysia, China and Saudia Arabia where they were able to recover money in quick time. At the moment not a single penny has been recovered. Just a single arrest made and that too of Shabaz Sharif who will be out in no time just like Nawaz Sharif. Others are also roaming freely with VIP protocols. Now where us commoners will go? How are we going to get both ends meet? How will a common man sustain these price hikes? There are no jobs, infact businesses are laying off employees. PTI government you are heading towards disaster because for a common man bringing food to the table is becoming impossible. Sorry state of affairs.
70% consumers see no price increase. Thats not bad. This is how it should be, those who use more, should pay more (this inckudes me and I am happy to pay more).
I think your elder brother from PML-N has a different view point.
Whatever you say, snce the hike in power tariffs is happening under your watch, inadvertently, the credit or discredit goes to you and the P.T.I.'s government.
For next 4 and a half years any increase in prices have already been decided by the previous government whilst any reductions will be decided by the current government.
PTI had nothing to do with the gas price increase also? And the Saudi package would have been given even if Nawaz Sharif had been prime minister? Just what does PTI do, apart from blaming others for its failures?
What he is talking about? Doesn't make any sense to me.
I think Asad Umar forgot he's no longer in opposition but in government, which controls, among other things, power tariffs in the country !
The people of Pakistan should refuse to pay electricity bills,gas bills andTax as Imran khan declared in Dharna that he will not pay these bills.People must follow him and the TV channels should telecast that video for the guidance of the people to follow their selected leader.
@Shakir Lakhani Very true
Utterly credible. Do the countries in our region make the same claim? Can anyone explain why the rates there are lower than here?
What? Alternative facts from PTI.
Laugh or cry? What a lame excuse it is. Have some courage if you increase prices behave like a man and stand on your words and actions.
Atleast we should give some time and space to the new Government.
@Omer It is very understanble that PTI government can not manouver too much considering the dire state of economy and massive debts left by previous governments. We shall hold them accountable after two or three years once they have a chance to implement their policies.
Reading these comments, it seems to be that Pakistani public wants them to raise their magic wand and fix issues immediately. For goodness sake, show some sensibility and let PTI folks do their job. They are cleaning the bad doing of last 70 years. Remember Rome was not build overnight.Unnecessary criticism has become a hobby these days.