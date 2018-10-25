Nust, Lums among top 100 Asian universities

The National University of Sciences And Technology (Nust) Islamabad and Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) have been listed among the top 100 varsities of Asia by the QS Asia Universities Rankings 2019.

Both universities have improved their rankings this year and are placed in the top 100 institutions in the QS list, which names about 500 varsities.

Nust climbed up from 112 last year to 87 in the 2019 rankings, while Lums, which was placed at 103 last year, moved up to 95.

Quaid-i-Azam University, that stood at 133 last year, also improved its ranking and is placed at 109 in the 2019 list. Karachi University also made it to the rankings in the 251-260 grouping.

QS evaluates universities based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

The top 10 universities on the list are: