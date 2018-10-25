DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nust, Lums among top 100 Asian universities

Dawn.comOctober 25, 2018

Email

Lums campus. — Photo/File
Lums campus. — Photo/File

The National University of Sciences And Technology (Nust) Islamabad and Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) have been listed among the top 100 varsities of Asia by the QS Asia Universities Rankings 2019.

Both universities have improved their rankings this year and are placed in the top 100 institutions in the QS list, which names about 500 varsities.

Nust climbed up from 112 last year to 87 in the 2019 rankings, while Lums, which was placed at 103 last year, moved up to 95.

Quaid-i-Azam University, that stood at 133 last year, also improved its ranking and is placed at 109 in the 2019 list. Karachi University also made it to the rankings in the 251-260 grouping.

QS evaluates universities based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

The top 10 universities on the list are:

  1. National University of Singapore (NUS)
  2. The University of Hong Kong
  3. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)
  4. Tsinghua University, China
  5. Peking University, China
  6. Fudan University, China
  7. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  8. KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea
  9. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
  10. Seoul National University, South Korea

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

CPEC moves into agriculture

CPEC moves into agriculture

The biggest concern in the whole enterprise is not mentioned: what does it mean for Pakistan’s own food security?

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi loan
Updated October 25, 2018

Saudi loan

Why should PM Khan simply be taken at his word?
October 25, 2018

Power crisis

FEDERAL Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan’s admission before a Senate panel that deep-rooted corruption and...
October 25, 2018

Sindh ATCs’ performance

IN a society such as ours, where terrorism and violent crime are found in abundance, it is imperative that the law...
October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...