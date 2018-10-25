AJK president calls for reviving 1947 spirit to liberate held Kashmir

Accompanied by IGP Shoaib Dastagir, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan inspects police contingents at the Police Lines on Wednesday.—Dawn

MUZAFFARABAD: People in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) must revive the spirit of 1947 freedom movement to play their role in taking the ongoing liberation struggle by their brethren in India-held Kashmir to its logical conclusion.

This was stated by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at a function held in Police Lines here on Wednesday to mark the 71st anniversary of the foundation day of the AJK government.

On Oct 24, 1947, the “Azad” government was founded in the 13,297 sq-kilometre area, liberated by locals from the despotic Dogra rule in the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming October 24 an important milestone in the history of the Kashmir liberation struggle, President Khan said that it was the day when Kashmiri people established a free government in the liberated territory under the leadership of Sardar Ibrahim Khan to expedite the struggle for right to self-determination.

“The journey that began in 1947 will continue until the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan,” he said.

“On this day, I want to send a message to my brothers and sisters in India-held Kashmir we are part of the same body. Your pain is our pain. Allah will soon unite us and we will celebrate freedom together,” he added.

Mr Khan said Oct 24 was a special day not only for the people of Kashmir but also for the people of Pakistan because the governments of the ‘base camp’ played a pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir freedom struggle and also bolstered relationship between Kashmiris and Pakistan.

“However,” he said, “this day also invites us to do soul-searching that what more we have to do to get our enslaved brethren liberated... I believe we have to revive the spirit of 1947 to achieve this goal.”

He said India had unleashed a reign of terror in held Kashmir and not a single day went by when there were not mass killings, injuries by bullets and pellets and other atrocities.

“The acts of barbarity by Indian troops who are backed by black laws have left thousands of people dead, injured and blinded and scores of women molested. Thousands of Kashmiris have got disappeared and thousands have been buried in mass graves. The pro-freedom leadership is being framed in false cases and demography of the region is being changed.

“On our side, dozens of households have also faced death and destruction due to indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian shelling from across the LoC,” he said.

Nevertheless, the president said, India would fail and Kashmiris would emerge triumphant at the end of the day.

“India will be called to account for all of its war crimes in Kashmir.”

Mr Khan pointed out that India was desperately trying to exclude Kashmiris as a party to the Kashmir dispute, but there were four parties and they were the Kashmiris, Pakistan, India and the UN.

He lamented that some big world powers were backing India and covering its crimes.

“In fact, turning a blind eye towards the crimes being committed by India in held Kashmir is a crime in itself,” he maintained.

He called upon the international community to give up its double standards and directly hear the Kashmiris and help them exercise their fundamental right to self-determination.

In the same breath, Mr Khan, however, sounded optimist when he said that decades-old international silence on Kashmir was gradually breaking and the UN Human Right Com­missioner’s report on Kashmir was a significant development in this regard.

Similarly, the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in British Parliament and members of European Parliament were also preparing reports on the human rights situation in held Kashmir to be presented in both parliaments shortly.

Earlier, the president inspected the parade by police contingents, who included women police constables. He also awarded gallantry medals to some police officers and officials on the occasion.

