Suspected killer of Haripur journalist held

HARIPUR: The police on Wednesday announced the arrest of one of the two suspected killers of a local journalist.

Sohail Khan, the 28-year-old correspondent of a local daily, was gunned down on Oct 16.

Ali Sher and Hamayun Mussarat, sons of Mussarat Iqbal of Hattar village, were nominated in the murder FIR.

Police promise early arrest of other suspect

DPO Mansoor Amman told a news conference here that the local investigators with the support of intelligence agencies tracked the suspects’ presence in Chaman area of Balochistan.

He said a police team arrested Hamayun Mussarat from Chaman border as he was trying to cross into Afghanistan.

The DPO said the other suspect, Ali Sher, was at large but he would be held very soon.

PROTEST WARNING: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists president Afzal Butt on Wednesday warned that the journalists would launch a series of protests across the country before staging a sit-in outside parliament house if the killers of Haripur-based two journalists were not arrested without delay.

He was addressing a condolence reference held by the Haripur Union of Journalists for slain journalist Sohail Khan.

Mr Butt said journalists were exposed to violent attacks in the country.

“The killing of Bakhshish Elahi and Sohail Khan of Haripur district is enough to corroborate that Pakistan is really a dangerous place for media persons,” he said.

The PFUJ president said those lacking the knowledge of human rights and freedom of speech and expression should quit the profession as a person claiming to be a journalist must know about constitutional rights of the citizens and had to work for their protection.

He warned that if the police didn’t arrest the killers of two journalists without delay, journalists would begin a series of protests not only in Hazara division but also in other parts of the country before staging a sit-in outside the parliament house in Islamabad.

Former president of the National Press Club, Islamabad, Shakil Anjum condemned the killing of two Haripur-based journalists and said the journalists in other parts of the country would help the families of the deceased get justice.

President of the Doctors Association, Haripur, Dr Hasnain Raza Turabi said the killing of journalists in Haripur showed the government’s weakness against outlaws.

Khyber Union of Journalists president Saiful Islam Siafi claimed that the police were using delaying tactics for the arrest of the journalists’ killers despite the assurances of KP Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and thus, increasing insecurity of other journalists.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2018

