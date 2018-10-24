Pakistan set 156-run target for Australia in first T20

Pakistan, who were sent in to bat, scored 155-8 in the first Twenty20 international against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Opener Babar Azam top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls while Mohammad Hafeez made 39 off 30 deliveries at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake (3-21) and Andrew Tye (3-24) were the main wicket-takers for Australia.

Australia left out paceman Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon and included leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their XI.

Pakistan are without senior batsman Shoaib Malik who joined the team late as he was with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, for the birth of their first child.

The second and third matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Squad:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)