DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs in first T20

AFPUpdated October 24, 2018

Email

Babar Azam strikes an unbeaten 68 before Imad Wasim takes 3 for 20 to bowl Australia out for 89 in 16.5 overs. —PCB
Babar Azam strikes an unbeaten 68 before Imad Wasim takes 3 for 20 to bowl Australia out for 89 in 16.5 overs. —PCB

A youthful Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan scored 155-8 in their 20 overs as Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 68 before Imad Wasim took 3 for 20 to bowl Australia out for 89 in 16.5 overs — their joint-third lowest total in all T20 Internationals.

Paceman Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi both took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.

Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake (3-21) and Andrew Tye (3-24) were the main wicket-takers for Australia.

Australia left out paceman Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon and included leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their XI.

Pakistan were without senior batsman Shoaib Malik who joined the team late as he was with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, for the birth of their first child.

The second and third matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Squad:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
J,Gamble
Oct 24, 2018 09:26pm

Pakistan 26 for no loss.

Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 24, 2018 09:41pm

The superstar Fakhar Zaman is finish......Very poor performance from him...He can only perform against the weaker teams like Zimbawe.......

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
Oct 24, 2018 09:56pm

Projected score is close to 167

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Oct 24, 2018 10:03pm

On this kind of wicket, anything less than 180 is not a safe total. Pakistani batsmen should go after the spinners and score as many runs as possible. Ten overs having been bowled and 77 runs on the scoreboard, Pakistan really needs to accelerate the scoring rate to at least 12 runs/over. Remember Australia has two T20 specialist batsmen in Aaron Finch and Glen Maxwell capable of making high scores.

Recommend 0
Aslam
Oct 24, 2018 10:33pm

130/3 --> 133/8...for 3 runs we lost 5 wickets...aweesome

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Oct 24, 2018 10:34pm

Typical Pakistani batting collapse. It’s 131/6 in 17.2 overs. Sarfaraz’s dismissal looks doubtful as the ball appears to go well above the stumps. So from Pakistan’s point of view it’s gone with the wind.

Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 24, 2018 10:40pm

Pathetic display of batting from this Pak team........Even Babbar is playing very slow.....

Recommend 0
Aref Nezami
Oct 24, 2018 11:33pm

This is very alarming for the cricket in general. Pakistan, Windies, Australia, SriLanka, have lost their touch. South Africa is not far behind and is on the same path.

Recommend 0
Waheed Khan
Oct 24, 2018 11:34pm

Aus 30/6

Recommend 0
NK
Oct 24, 2018 11:57pm

@Arif You must be joking

Recommend 0
Feroz
Oct 25, 2018 12:12am

@Arif people like you like to talk nonsense.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 25, 2018 12:14am

Pak have won. Congrats green shirts and Sarfraz.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 25, 2018 12:30am

Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...
Zardari’s threat
Updated October 23, 2018

Zardari’s threat

PPP supremo surely knows that he stopped short of a no-confidence motion.
October 23, 2018

Fresh IHK violence

INSTEAD of listening to the grievances of Kashmiris and resolving the issue through peaceful political means,...
October 23, 2018

Desperate measures

THE death by self-immolation of a rickshaw driver in Karachi yesterday provides a glimpse into the injustice and...