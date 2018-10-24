Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs in first T20
A youthful Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan scored 155-8 in their 20 overs as Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 68 before Imad Wasim took 3 for 20 to bowl Australia out for 89 in 16.5 overs — their joint-third lowest total in all T20 Internationals.
Paceman Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi both took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.
Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake (3-21) and Andrew Tye (3-24) were the main wicket-takers for Australia.
Australia left out paceman Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon and included leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their XI.
Pakistan were without senior batsman Shoaib Malik who joined the team late as he was with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, for the birth of their first child.
The second and third matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
Squad:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Comments (13)
Pakistan 26 for no loss.
The superstar Fakhar Zaman is finish......Very poor performance from him...He can only perform against the weaker teams like Zimbawe.......
Projected score is close to 167
On this kind of wicket, anything less than 180 is not a safe total. Pakistani batsmen should go after the spinners and score as many runs as possible. Ten overs having been bowled and 77 runs on the scoreboard, Pakistan really needs to accelerate the scoring rate to at least 12 runs/over. Remember Australia has two T20 specialist batsmen in Aaron Finch and Glen Maxwell capable of making high scores.
130/3 --> 133/8...for 3 runs we lost 5 wickets...aweesome
Typical Pakistani batting collapse. It’s 131/6 in 17.2 overs. Sarfaraz’s dismissal looks doubtful as the ball appears to go well above the stumps. So from Pakistan’s point of view it’s gone with the wind.
Pathetic display of batting from this Pak team........Even Babbar is playing very slow.....
This is very alarming for the cricket in general. Pakistan, Windies, Australia, SriLanka, have lost their touch. South Africa is not far behind and is on the same path.
Aus 30/6
@Arif You must be joking
@Arif people like you like to talk nonsense.
Pak have won. Congrats green shirts and Sarfraz.
Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.