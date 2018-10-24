'No corrupt person will get an NRO,' PM Khan says in address to the nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation through a video message on Wednesday, reassuring people regarding the steps taken by his government to tackle the economic hardships faced by the country.

Speaking about the financial package the government has secured from Saudi Arabia, he said: "We were trying for many days to get rid of this burden placed on us of the debt. We had to pay back our debts otherwise we would have been faced with default."

"We got an amazing package from Saudi Arabia which has taken off the burden."

He said had the government approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout directly, it would have to borrow more money that would result in an increased burden on the poor segments of society.

"So our efforts were geared towards getting monetary assistance from friendly countries," he said, adding that now even if the government goes to the IMF, it won't need much from the lender.

Khan said his government will approach two more "friendly countries" for financial assistance.

He also announced that Pakistan will try to play the role of a mediator in the Yemen war involving Saudi Arabia.

"I also want to share with you... we were trying to play a role in ending the Yemen war," he said. "We will try our best to play a mediatory role... in bringing all the Muslim nations together."

'No corrupt man will go scot-free'

In a reference to the PPP and PML-N, PM Khan said the opposition parties that are accusing his government of 'incompetence' are doing so because they fear that "their corruption will be unearthed when we do an audit".

He said the PTI government hasn't even begun implementing its policies as yet, but is busy "cleaning up the economic mess" of the last 10 years left by the previous governments.

"They just want an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] from us," he said.

"I want to give them a message: 'open your ears and hear this: you can come out on the streets. We will give you containers and give you food. You can do whatever you want in the assemblies... [But] no one will get an NRO'."

"No corrupt man will be let go," Khan said, recalling that he had promised the nation that he will "put the corrupt people in jails".

The premier said the country has no future until and less corruption is rooted out.

"The fake bank accounts... where is all this money coming from? The money is being stolen [from the nation].

"The country's leaders then have to go and ask for loans abroad... because dollars are laundered of the country."

Confusion over timing

Earlier, there had been some confusion about the timing of the address.

The official Twitter account of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had tweeted earlier in the day that the address would take place at 7:15pm.

Later, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media Iftikhar Durrani took to Twitter to inform the public that the address would take place an hour late, at 8:15pm.

However, it didn't end here, as PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan then made another announcement through Twitter saying that "the revised time of prime minister's address to the nation is 7:45pm".

The address follows his return from Saudia Arabia, a trip he undertook on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.

Late on Tuesday, the government announced that Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis.

The Kingdom has also agreed to provide Islamabad with a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to another $3 billion.