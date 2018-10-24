'No corrupt person will get an NRO,' PM Khan says in address to the nation
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation through a video message on Wednesday, reassuring people regarding the steps taken by his government to tackle the economic hardships faced by the country.
Speaking about the financial package the government has secured from Saudi Arabia, he said: "We were trying for many days to get rid of this burden placed on us of the debt. We had to pay back our debts otherwise we would have been faced with default."
"We got an amazing package from Saudi Arabia which has taken off the burden."
He said had the government approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout directly, it would have to borrow more money that would result in an increased burden on the poor segments of society.
"So our efforts were geared towards getting monetary assistance from friendly countries," he said, adding that now even if the government goes to the IMF, it won't need much from the lender.
Khan said his government will approach two more "friendly countries" for financial assistance.
He also announced that Pakistan will try to play the role of a mediator in the Yemen war involving Saudi Arabia.
"I also want to share with you... we were trying to play a role in ending the Yemen war," he said. "We will try our best to play a mediatory role... in bringing all the Muslim nations together."
'No corrupt man will go scot-free'
In a reference to the PPP and PML-N, PM Khan said the opposition parties that are accusing his government of 'incompetence' are doing so because they fear that "their corruption will be unearthed when we do an audit".
He said the PTI government hasn't even begun implementing its policies as yet, but is busy "cleaning up the economic mess" of the last 10 years left by the previous governments.
"They just want an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] from us," he said.
"I want to give them a message: 'open your ears and hear this: you can come out on the streets. We will give you containers and give you food. You can do whatever you want in the assemblies... [But] no one will get an NRO'."
"No corrupt man will be let go," Khan said, recalling that he had promised the nation that he will "put the corrupt people in jails".
The premier said the country has no future until and less corruption is rooted out.
"The fake bank accounts... where is all this money coming from? The money is being stolen [from the nation].
"The country's leaders then have to go and ask for loans abroad... because dollars are laundered of the country."
Confusion over timing
Earlier, there had been some confusion about the timing of the address.
The official Twitter account of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had tweeted earlier in the day that the address would take place at 7:15pm.
Later, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media Iftikhar Durrani took to Twitter to inform the public that the address would take place an hour late, at 8:15pm.
However, it didn't end here, as PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan then made another announcement through Twitter saying that "the revised time of prime minister's address to the nation is 7:45pm".
The address follows his return from Saudia Arabia, a trip he undertook on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.
Late on Tuesday, the government announced that Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis.
The Kingdom has also agreed to provide Islamabad with a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to another $3 billion.
Comments (24)
Update parliament about the package, people will know from there. That's why people have voted and send their representatives there.
PM's recent visit to Saudi Arabia produced good results based on his honesty, integrity and sincerety to make Pakistan strong, peaceful and financially prosperous. Well done PM Imran Khan and keep up the good work, as vast majority of people are with you and have rejected corrupt mafia and their cronies.
It is a tragedy that a country of 210 million inhabitants and a nuclear power is reduced to consider this deal as an achievement. Six billions in loans , half of which to buy Saudi oil at inflated prices.
No doubt the difficult situation Pakistan is facing was created by the previous corrupt to the core governments but one expected from IK to take into consideration the nation's dignity before agreeing to such a deal .
@Life As a common man i would prefer such interaction more and more to understand what our leader is up to.
6-Billion Dollar Man !
@Life are you talking about the parliament where opposition behaves like animals not letting anyone speak. Sorry parliament has become a joke so best to address the people directly.
Imran Khan wants to share the $6Bn pledge by Saudi Arabia news to Pakistanis in his address. Today will be celebrations in Pakistan.
Now Captain is taking full command as his chief officer or 2nd officer are no good.If he regularly travels abroad he will surely solve our current economic problems created by the two past governments.In next phase he must deal with the corrupts and bring back looted money as per practice being followed in China and Saudi Arabia.
A U-turn on schedule! Have some respect for your fans, IK.
A lot of people in India are getting jealous of Pakistan's ties with China and Saudi Arabia.They were happy when corrupt politicians like Nawaz were making money as they knew Pakistan was getting hurt. Inside they don't like the idea of CPEC as well.
If they are taunting and not happy that means Pakistan is on right track.
@Life did you asked from Nawaz corupt .
Why the PM is not on time? Last time his address time was revised thrice.
@Karido : Care for Nation's dignity is good. However, previous rulers sold the same dignity and people and future generations of Pakistan to satisfy their lust for money. If IK is taking loan to save the same people and country, what is he doing wrong? Think it is fair to temporarily compromise for the sake of good for all.
@Life Do your MPA visit your area other than election time. If yes, you are lucky to have voted for a better person.
This is a welcome news a breath of fresh air in a suffocated society.He should take this opportunity to take his case directly to the nation and have a heart to heart communication baring all the facts truthfully by taking the curtain off from Zardai Nawaz period of MukMaka.The factual financial health of the nation should be revealed in detail in the words that a common man understands and how deep rooted corruption by different Elite classes has bankrupted the nation.PM should in detail laydown his future plans how he intends to bring the nation back from this economic sinkhole and put it back on road to progress.Good Luck Imran Khan.
@Karido Nation's dignity is not only IK's responsibility. Its upon all of the Pakistanis to adhere to. When he increases the prices removes the subsidies, we are the only one who don't want to sacrifice. Where is our dignity then?
If Nawaz would have been PM, He would have brought 12 Bn from Saudi Arabia.
So getting a loan is an achievement?
6 billion loan in just 60 days!
With you PTI! Geo Saeen. I'm working PTI volunteers in Interior Sindh who are facilitating NGO over here.
@Karido Our last 4 prime ministers are facing various corruption charges in various courts. Our last finance minister is absconding in UK and apparently applying for political asylum. What dignity are you wanting to save?
Major problem is inexperienced people are running the country they make mistakes and fail . Then corruption starts in country.
We need our young to be engaged in productive work good enough for export and goods that other countries want and that's what will lift our nation out the economic rot!
Well you have to payback the $6.0 Billion Dollars package back with interest.