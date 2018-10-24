DAWN.COM

Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

AFPUpdated October 24, 2018

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in ODI's during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. — AP
Virat Kohli gesture towards stands after complete their innings during the second ODI against West Indies. —AFP
India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsmen to reach 10,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:08pm

Legend. Exceptional talent. Kohli Pakistan love you.

Fahim Khalil
Oct 24, 2018 04:11pm

Our Batsmen should have to learn from Kholi , appetite for making big runs is the art which our batsmen have to adopt on very urgent basis.

Bpd
Oct 24, 2018 04:13pm

Great

Ganesh
Oct 24, 2018 04:17pm

Amazing numbers from top class batsman. 5 out of 13 itself explains...

Murtaza Ahmed Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:22pm

Great Cricketer of the Century.

Dr. WHO
Oct 24, 2018 04:27pm

India the world superpower and cricket powerhouse

Kamal
Oct 24, 2018 04:30pm

When it comes to batting India stands tall, cut above rest.

shiv@uk
Oct 24, 2018 04:33pm

Many Congratulations! Deserve to be no:1 batsman in ODI and Test

syed
Oct 24, 2018 04:36pm

One of the best Batsmen to grace this beautiful game of cricket...

Faisal
Oct 24, 2018 04:38pm

Congrats Kohli.

Jitendra
Oct 24, 2018 04:45pm

Now....nobody should have any doubt that who is the best batsman alive in the world today.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Oct 24, 2018 04:47pm

Truly a run machine. Simply unstoppable.

Greatest Captain?
Oct 24, 2018 05:02pm

Kohli has proved himself a one of the greatest batsmen by being fastest scorer of 10,000 runs, but he hasn't yet proved to be the greatest captain of India or of the world.

Yash
Oct 24, 2018 05:03pm

What a pleasure he is to watch batting.

Balram Sharma
Oct 24, 2018 05:05pm

Let's salute his hard work and dedication apart from the natural talent he has.....

K barathi
Oct 24, 2018 05:06pm

His committment is amazing. Even in the last over after batting for forty six overs he makes a full length dive.sky is the limit for him. Happy to see so many Pakistan cricket fans love him.

Zlatan
Oct 24, 2018 05:07pm

Great player King Kohli . Every day with the same intensity , hats off to him.

Swapnil pokhariyal
Oct 24, 2018 05:07pm

Kohli takes 116 few innings than Sachin to smash his 37 century

Nitin Sharma
Oct 24, 2018 05:08pm

Sheer masterclass..this guy is far beyond being exceptional..Sacrifice, dedication, skill, humility, and that Dilli ka launda emotion personified!

moiz
Oct 24, 2018 05:10pm

what a player. its just maddeness if hes able to play anothet 5 to 6 years. true professional. works hard on his fitness off the field. have no words to cherish this guy...iam a pakistani but this guy is my favourite all the way.

CHELFLS
Oct 24, 2018 05:14pm

He also scored 1000 runs in an year(2018) in just 11 ODIs .

Pervez
Oct 24, 2018 05:18pm

Great performance Viru!

Shubham
Oct 24, 2018 05:20pm

everyone already knows he is an Indian

Narendra
Oct 24, 2018 05:21pm

Dawn is so quick in covering Virat Kohli' s 10 K story. Really adorable and it shows how Virat Kohli is being followed by huge number fans in Pakistan as well. Congratulations Kohli and thumbs up to the Dawn !!

mohanganesh
Oct 24, 2018 05:33pm

amazing talent.unbelievable commitment.

Salman
Oct 24, 2018 05:34pm

Congratulations from Pakistan. Well deserved !!

ROHIT PANDEY
Oct 24, 2018 05:34pm

In little trickles, Indian sportsmen and women in fields other than cricket are making their mark.

Hope to see Indian talent blossom in other fields.

Congratulations, Kohli for an exceptional performance.

Texas
Oct 24, 2018 06:01pm

What percentage of his runs were scores in India?

Aviral Ashok
Oct 24, 2018 06:08pm

@Texas How does it matter?

Nitin
Oct 24, 2018 06:16pm

1000 ODI runs in a calendar year is not a uncommon thing. But never seen 1000 runs in only 11 innings that too with massive average of 146 is just like miraculous thing for sure.... If he continues this in Test & ODI for next 6-7 years then he will be surely challenging the crickets only wonder none other than Don Bradman.

Omar
Oct 24, 2018 06:16pm

@Fahim Khalil Much better than tendulkar, NO DOUBT.

Imran A.
Oct 24, 2018 06:21pm

Love this guy... kudos to your professionalism.

Nitin
Oct 24, 2018 06:32pm

@Texas No matter if Kohli is playing in Home or Away... Class is Class. For your knowledge before West Indies series his Home & Away record in ODI is almost same. Home- Matches 80 , Runs 3970, Avg. 59.25 whereas Away- Matches 132 , Runs 5949, Avg. 58.32 He is a champion player.

Dev
Oct 24, 2018 06:51pm

He can only be compared with Sir Don Bradman, congratulations King, keep it up...

Rajesh
Oct 24, 2018 06:57pm

I think I should keep reading Dawn to get news about Kohli .... Super speedy reporting regarding Kohli.

Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Oct 24, 2018 06:58pm

Israeli cricketer Aron Talekar will break his records.

Khany
Oct 24, 2018 07:03pm

Kohl will be the the greatest batsman of all time, overtaking all the legends. It's wrong to compare Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Viv Richards, etc... to the batsmen in this generation. Todays Cricket has evolved due to T20 format. If the T20 format started in 80s. Then it would have been fair to compare today's players. Batting sides in the 90s onwards would have broken records of runs if the sport T20 evolved at the time. Even the bowling side of the 90s were far superior to today's era.

ROHIT PANDEY
Oct 24, 2018 07:21pm

@Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel Talekar? Is he of Maharashtrian descent?:)

Raj
Oct 24, 2018 07:33pm

He needs to perform consistently with the whole team to make a difference, only time will tell.

citizen
Oct 24, 2018 07:43pm

someday our Babar will overtake Kohli...

RealKhan
Oct 24, 2018 07:58pm

India has best Batsmen and Best Bowlers now!

