Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs
October 24, 2018
India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsmen to reach 10,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.
The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.
Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone.
He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.
Comments (41)
Legend. Exceptional talent. Kohli Pakistan love you.
Our Batsmen should have to learn from Kholi , appetite for making big runs is the art which our batsmen have to adopt on very urgent basis.
Great
Amazing numbers from top class batsman. 5 out of 13 itself explains...
Great Cricketer of the Century.
India the world superpower and cricket powerhouse
When it comes to batting India stands tall, cut above rest.
Many Congratulations! Deserve to be no:1 batsman in ODI and Test
One of the best Batsmen to grace this beautiful game of cricket...
Congrats Kohli.
Now....nobody should have any doubt that who is the best batsman alive in the world today.
Truly a run machine. Simply unstoppable.
Kohli has proved himself a one of the greatest batsmen by being fastest scorer of 10,000 runs, but he hasn't yet proved to be the greatest captain of India or of the world.
What a pleasure he is to watch batting.
Let's salute his hard work and dedication apart from the natural talent he has.....
His committment is amazing. Even in the last over after batting for forty six overs he makes a full length dive.sky is the limit for him. Happy to see so many Pakistan cricket fans love him.
Great player King Kohli . Every day with the same intensity , hats off to him.
Kohli takes 116 few innings than Sachin to smash his 37 century
Sheer masterclass..this guy is far beyond being exceptional..Sacrifice, dedication, skill, humility, and that Dilli ka launda emotion personified!
what a player. its just maddeness if hes able to play anothet 5 to 6 years. true professional. works hard on his fitness off the field. have no words to cherish this guy...iam a pakistani but this guy is my favourite all the way.
He also scored 1000 runs in an year(2018) in just 11 ODIs .
Great performance Viru!
everyone already knows he is an Indian
Dawn is so quick in covering Virat Kohli' s 10 K story. Really adorable and it shows how Virat Kohli is being followed by huge number fans in Pakistan as well. Congratulations Kohli and thumbs up to the Dawn !!
amazing talent.unbelievable commitment.
Congratulations from Pakistan. Well deserved !!
In little trickles, Indian sportsmen and women in fields other than cricket are making their mark.
Hope to see Indian talent blossom in other fields.
Congratulations, Kohli for an exceptional performance.
What percentage of his runs were scores in India?
@Texas How does it matter?
1000 ODI runs in a calendar year is not a uncommon thing. But never seen 1000 runs in only 11 innings that too with massive average of 146 is just like miraculous thing for sure.... If he continues this in Test & ODI for next 6-7 years then he will be surely challenging the crickets only wonder none other than Don Bradman.
@Fahim Khalil Much better than tendulkar, NO DOUBT.
Love this guy... kudos to your professionalism.
@Texas No matter if Kohli is playing in Home or Away... Class is Class. For your knowledge before West Indies series his Home & Away record in ODI is almost same. Home- Matches 80 , Runs 3970, Avg. 59.25 whereas Away- Matches 132 , Runs 5949, Avg. 58.32 He is a champion player.
He can only be compared with Sir Don Bradman, congratulations King, keep it up...
I think I should keep reading Dawn to get news about Kohli .... Super speedy reporting regarding Kohli.
Israeli cricketer Aron Talekar will break his records.
Kohl will be the the greatest batsman of all time, overtaking all the legends. It's wrong to compare Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Viv Richards, etc... to the batsmen in this generation. Todays Cricket has evolved due to T20 format. If the T20 format started in 80s. Then it would have been fair to compare today's players. Batting sides in the 90s onwards would have broken records of runs if the sport T20 evolved at the time. Even the bowling side of the 90s were far superior to today's era.
@Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel Talekar? Is he of Maharashtrian descent?:)
He needs to perform consistently with the whole team to make a difference, only time will tell.
someday our Babar will overtake Kohli...
India has best Batsmen and Best Bowlers now!