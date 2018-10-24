DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India's Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

AFPOctober 24, 2018

Email

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in ODI's during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. — AP
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in ODI's during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. — AP

India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsmen to reach 10,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:08pm

Legend. Exceptional talent. Kohli Pakistan love you.

Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Oct 24, 2018 04:11pm

Our Batsmen should have to learn from Kholi , appetite for making big runs is the art which our batsmen have to adopt on very urgent basis.

Recommend 0
Bpd
Oct 24, 2018 04:13pm

Great

Recommend 0
Ganesh
Oct 24, 2018 04:17pm

Amazing numbers from top class batsman. 5 out of 13 itself explains...

Recommend 0
Murtaza Ahmed Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:22pm

Great Cricketer of the Century.

Recommend 0
Dr. WHO
Oct 24, 2018 04:27pm

India the world superpower and cricket powerhouse

Recommend 0
Kamal
Oct 24, 2018 04:30pm

When it comes to batting India stands tall, cut above rest.

Recommend 0
shiv@uk
Oct 24, 2018 04:33pm

Many Congratulations! Deserve to be no:1 batsman in ODI and Test

Recommend 0
syed
Oct 24, 2018 04:36pm

One of the best Batsmen to grace this beautiful game of cricket...

Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 24, 2018 04:38pm

Congrats Kohli.

Recommend 0
Jitendra
Oct 24, 2018 04:45pm

Now....nobody should have any doubt that who is the best batsman alive in the world today.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...
Zardari’s threat
Updated October 23, 2018

Zardari’s threat

PPP supremo surely knows that he stopped short of a no-confidence motion.
October 23, 2018

Fresh IHK violence

INSTEAD of listening to the grievances of Kashmiris and resolving the issue through peaceful political means,...
October 23, 2018

Desperate measures

THE death by self-immolation of a rickshaw driver in Karachi yesterday provides a glimpse into the injustice and...