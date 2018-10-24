India's Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs
October 24, 2018
India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsmen to reach 10,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.
The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.
Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone.
He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.
Comments (11)
Legend. Exceptional talent. Kohli Pakistan love you.
Our Batsmen should have to learn from Kholi , appetite for making big runs is the art which our batsmen have to adopt on very urgent basis.
Great
Amazing numbers from top class batsman. 5 out of 13 itself explains...
Great Cricketer of the Century.
India the world superpower and cricket powerhouse
When it comes to batting India stands tall, cut above rest.
Many Congratulations! Deserve to be no:1 batsman in ODI and Test
One of the best Batsmen to grace this beautiful game of cricket...
Congrats Kohli.
Now....nobody should have any doubt that who is the best batsman alive in the world today.