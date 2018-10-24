India's Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsmen to reach 10,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.