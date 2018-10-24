Pakistan rejects Afghanistan's 'baseless' allegations on Kandahar attack

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Kabul's "baseless" and "unfounded allegations" regarding a recent attack in Kandahar, in which three top Afghan officials were killed when their own guards opened fire on them.

The FO's comments come a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani alleged that the attack on slain Kandahar police commander Gen Abdul Raziq was planned in Pakistan, Tolo News reported.

"I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan. So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice," Ghani claimed.

A Foreign Office (FO) statement, without referring to specific statements, said: "Pakistan rejects baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks. No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims."

The FO pointed out that "it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement" under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability "to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents... instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides earlier this year."

A Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi who claimed responsibility for the Oct 18 attack earlier told The Associated Press that United States Gen Scott Miller, commander of US and Nato troops in Afghanistan — who had escaped the attack unharmed — was the intended target.

Following the attack, the Pakistan government had condemned the violence just days before the Afghan election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed condolences to President Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan recognising that "peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan".

Moreover, military spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted a statement of condemnation on behalf of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa which expressed a desire to see security forces bring an end to "this prolonged violence in Afghanistan".

The army chief assured support in all initiatives towards that end.