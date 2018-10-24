DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan's 'baseless' allegations on Kandahar attack

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 24, 2018

Email

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. ─ File
Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. ─ File

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Kabul's "baseless" and "unfounded allegations" regarding a recent attack in Kandahar, in which three top Afghan officials were killed when their own guards opened fire on them.

The FO's comments come a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani alleged that the attack on slain Kandahar police commander Gen Abdul Raziq was planned in Pakistan, Tolo News reported.

"I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan. So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice," Ghani claimed.

A Foreign Office (FO) statement, without referring to specific statements, said: "Pakistan rejects baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks. No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims."

The FO pointed out that "it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement" under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability "to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents... instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides earlier this year."

A Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi who claimed responsibility for the Oct 18 attack earlier told The Associated Press that United States Gen Scott Miller, commander of US and Nato troops in Afghanistan — who had escaped the attack unharmed — was the intended target.

Following the attack, the Pakistan government had condemned the violence just days before the Afghan election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed condolences to President Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan recognising that "peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan".

Moreover, military spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted a statement of condemnation on behalf of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa which expressed a desire to see security forces bring an end to "this prolonged violence in Afghanistan".

The army chief assured support in all initiatives towards that end.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2018 03:32pm

If their own guards opened fire on them, how could they have come from Pakistan? There must be some basic sense in accusations.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 24, 2018 03:50pm

Afghanistan is speaking India's language. I think we should sit with them to iron out the issues and if they act like India then please plan returning all the Afghani refugees ASAP. Let their new friend take care of them!

Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 24, 2018 04:08pm

Interesting....very interesting, perhaps too interesting

Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 24, 2018 04:08pm

Pakistan needs to take a strong stand against these baseless allegations. We should close the border for 30 days as a sign of protest. Such irresponsible and baseless allegations should not be tolerated. Fir dying out lout it was their own person insider attack yet afghans continue to blame others.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:13pm

When would we ever accept it. Something has to be wrong. Why everybody blame us. Why. Please stop embarrassing people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
PAKISTANI
Oct 24, 2018 04:19pm

Afghan Taliban hold 60pc of the area and still they need to go to Pakistan to plan the attack. The writ of the Afghanistan Government is found nowhere; even after 17 years the USA was unable to train the Afghan forces to defend themselves; moreover, the Afghan forces are too dull to learn something from the US forces.

Recommend 0
A Friend
Oct 24, 2018 04:32pm

@Omar Agree fully. Will give opportunity for Charbahar to get more business.

Recommend 0
A Friend
Oct 24, 2018 04:33pm

Someone is playing with fire ....

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Oct 24, 2018 04:43pm

Pakistan should develop a strict policy on Afghanistan, and first of all send all the refuges back to them, will certainly increase the voter turnout there

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...
Zardari’s threat
Updated October 23, 2018

Zardari’s threat

PPP supremo surely knows that he stopped short of a no-confidence motion.
October 23, 2018

Fresh IHK violence

INSTEAD of listening to the grievances of Kashmiris and resolving the issue through peaceful political means,...
October 23, 2018

Desperate measures

THE death by self-immolation of a rickshaw driver in Karachi yesterday provides a glimpse into the injustice and...