Pakistan rejects Afghanistan's 'baseless' allegations on Kandahar attack
Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Kabul's "baseless" and "unfounded allegations" regarding a recent attack in Kandahar, in which three top Afghan officials were killed when their own guards opened fire on them.
The FO's comments come a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani alleged that the attack on slain Kandahar police commander Gen Abdul Raziq was planned in Pakistan, Tolo News reported.
"I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan. So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice," Ghani claimed.
A Foreign Office (FO) statement, without referring to specific statements, said: "Pakistan rejects baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks. No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims."
The FO pointed out that "it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement" under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability "to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents... instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides earlier this year."
A Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi who claimed responsibility for the Oct 18 attack earlier told The Associated Press that United States Gen Scott Miller, commander of US and Nato troops in Afghanistan — who had escaped the attack unharmed — was the intended target.
Following the attack, the Pakistan government had condemned the violence just days before the Afghan election.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed condolences to President Ghani, the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan recognising that "peace and security of Pakistan is inextricably linked to peace and security in Afghanistan".
Moreover, military spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted a statement of condemnation on behalf of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa which expressed a desire to see security forces bring an end to "this prolonged violence in Afghanistan".
The army chief assured support in all initiatives towards that end.
If their own guards opened fire on them, how could they have come from Pakistan? There must be some basic sense in accusations.
Afghanistan is speaking India's language. I think we should sit with them to iron out the issues and if they act like India then please plan returning all the Afghani refugees ASAP. Let their new friend take care of them!
Interesting....very interesting, perhaps too interesting
Pakistan needs to take a strong stand against these baseless allegations. We should close the border for 30 days as a sign of protest. Such irresponsible and baseless allegations should not be tolerated. Fir dying out lout it was their own person insider attack yet afghans continue to blame others.
When would we ever accept it. Something has to be wrong. Why everybody blame us. Why. Please stop embarrassing people of Pakistan.
Afghan Taliban hold 60pc of the area and still they need to go to Pakistan to plan the attack. The writ of the Afghanistan Government is found nowhere; even after 17 years the USA was unable to train the Afghan forces to defend themselves; moreover, the Afghan forces are too dull to learn something from the US forces.
@Omar Agree fully. Will give opportunity for Charbahar to get more business.
Someone is playing with fire ....
Pakistan should develop a strict policy on Afghanistan, and first of all send all the refuges back to them, will certainly increase the voter turnout there