NAB prosecutor begins argument in appeal against Sharifs' bail
National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) special prosecutor on Wednesday began his arguments in the corruption watchdog's appeal challenging the Sept 19 order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for suspension of the jail terms awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference.
As the hearing began today, NAB special prosecutor Akram Qureshi explained to the apex court bench the basic facts and developments in the case.
"According to the NAB Ordinance's Section 9(b), the options of writ had been abolished," he said. "The clauses related to bail and punishments had been eliminated."
Qureshi argued that "the writ is permissible only in hard circumstances," adding that "the high court had not mentioned any such hardships in its judgment."
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar noted that "there may not be another judgement on suspension of sentences" that is 43 pages long.
"Show me another such judgement that exceeds more than a page and a half," he said.
The special prosecutor concurred with the chief justice's observation, adding: "Sir, in my career I have never seen this long a judgment on suspension of sentences. Ask someone wise, and maybe [you] would find another instance.
Qureshi also questioned the basis on which the IHC had used the "hardship" principle.
"The principle of hardship is adopted either in extremely severe cases of ailments whose treatment may not be possible in jail or cases where appeals had not been filed in years," the prosecutor claimed.
The court issued notices to Nawaz and Maryam, with the chief justice remarking about retired Capt Mohammad Safdar that "his sentence is brief; we will see the rest".
The hearing was adjourned until November 6.
Trial of a lifetime for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. Hopefully, the corrupt will meet their fate. At this moment, we should not forget the two sons living a luxurious life in England. They deserve even a severe punishment now.
Obviously there is hardship. Nawaz and Maryam are used to travelling first class, shopping in Harris’s, eating fine food and living in swanky Mayfair penthouses, it is hardship for them to stay in a dirty cell.
IHC never asked a single question from NS & his lawyer regarding money trail or property documents .... SC should ask IHC judges to explain why ...??
Fawad Chaudhry very rightly said that NS & family will keep going IN & OUT.
Simply following the orders.
Why was hearning adjourned? The arguments of NAB prosecutor were strong. The use of principle of hardship was absolutely absurd here. CJP should have suspended their bail right way. Mere notices are't enough.
Well lets see how this development goes from now on. Kudoos to CJP btw, he is a great guy.
These looter corrupt Sharif mafia belong behind bars forever.
Why the bench is again headed by CJ? Is it a fair trial?
NAB is going to come forcefully with all the evidence that proves the corruption by Nawaz Sharif and family. I am sure SC will uphold the conviction and sentences.