Islamabad Press Information Dept building fire put out after two hours

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated October 24, 2018

Firefighters come out from the PID building following a fire in Islamabad. —AFP
Fire dept used eight fire hydrants to douse the blaze. —APP
Firefighters on Wednesday put out a blaze that engulfed the Press Information Department (PID) offices in a building near Zero Point in Islamabad.

According to officials from the rescue department, it took eight fire hydrants and two hours to put the fire out after it started around 1.30pm.

The also said that the building was fully evacuated soon after the fire started and no casualties were reported. However, four people sporting minor injuries were sent to Polyclinic Hospital.

Smoke emitting after fire erupts in PID building. — APP
The building is owned by Benevolent Funds (BF) and also houses the offices of PID and the Director General of Federal Audit.

Upon visiting the site earlier in the day, Secretary of Information Shafqat Jaleel told the media that firefighters were trying to put the fire out. He did not comment on the number of records that may have been destroyed by the fire.

However, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media that the PID records are safe. "The electric system in the old building is outdated and that causes such incidents," he said.

The information minister also said that a committee has been made to ascertain the cause of the fire. A large contingent of army and Rangers personnel were also seen at the site once the fire was put out.

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Naveed Arsalan
Oct 24, 2018 02:53pm

Previous govt is cleaning up its mess.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 24, 2018 02:59pm

Are all these fires in government buildings really just a coincidence.

Recommend 0
Another record
Oct 24, 2018 03:00pm

An other record set on fire? sad

Recommend 0
waqas
Oct 24, 2018 03:04pm

Unfortunately record gone

Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 24, 2018 03:14pm

@Naveed Arsalan You have a very fertile imagination

Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 24, 2018 03:19pm

Press Information building? Why bother.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Oct 24, 2018 03:26pm

A shameful act, poor state affairs, must have involved culprits within the office.

Recommend 0
naji
Oct 24, 2018 03:42pm

Since departure of last govt. we have observed that most of the offices records were burn due to fire accidental fire. However it is routine in Sindh, that whenever any inquiry started the relevant offices burn and record destroyed.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Oct 24, 2018 03:58pm

I thought these things happened only in PMLN and PPP Govt.. If it happened in PTI govt, then only PTI Govt is responsible.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Oct 24, 2018 04:11pm

@Naveed Arsalan How conveniently We put everything to previous Govt without any proof.. It happened in this Govt, all responsibility lies with this Govt.

Recommend 0
PAKISTANI
Oct 24, 2018 04:22pm

Government buildings are not safe. To make them safe, try to shift record keeping from books and papers to digital storage with a backup database.

Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Oct 24, 2018 04:41pm

"Badmashia" is in action erasing all the possible evidence of their corruption. One day they will be caught IA.

Recommend 0
Tayyab
Oct 24, 2018 04:45pm

More you do that, More I support Imran Khan

Recommend 0
Another record
Oct 24, 2018 04:57pm

"Director General of Federal Audit"...............point to ponder

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 24, 2018 05:06pm

One hopes records there were secured as soft copies. Well, those under scrutiny will try everything everywhere eliminated somehow. Better ensure they do not succeed.

Recommend 0
saad
Oct 24, 2018 05:31pm

@Naveed Arsalan Lot of NAAM NIHAAD journalists, Anchor-persons payment records, some for lobbying firms and other stuff handled by Maryum Nawaz and Senator Pervez Rashid, but they don't know, all the record with fully approvals are already with someone else too.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 24, 2018 05:33pm

again important record is deliberately burnt by looters.

Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 24, 2018 05:55pm

@Muhib E Watan sure the days are not along...there are enough big skeletons in the cupboard of Sharif's..

Recommend 0

