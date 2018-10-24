Islamabad Press Information Dept building fire put out after two hours

Firefighters on Wednesday put out a blaze that engulfed the Press Information Department (PID) offices in a building near Zero Point in Islamabad.

According to officials from the rescue department, it took eight fire hydrants and two hours to put the fire out after it started around 1.30pm.

The also said that the building was fully evacuated soon after the fire started and no casualties were reported. However, four people sporting minor injuries were sent to Polyclinic Hospital.

Smoke emitting after fire erupts in PID building. — APP

The building is owned by Benevolent Funds (BF) and also houses the offices of PID and the Director General of Federal Audit.

Upon visiting the site earlier in the day, Secretary of Information Shafqat Jaleel told the media that firefighters were trying to put the fire out. He did not comment on the number of records that may have been destroyed by the fire.

However, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media that the PID records are safe. "The electric system in the old building is outdated and that causes such incidents," he said.

The information minister also said that a committee has been made to ascertain the cause of the fire. A large contingent of army and Rangers personnel were also seen at the site once the fire was put out.