Efforts underway to put out fire at Press Information Dept building in Islamabad

Firefighters are in the process of putting out a blaze that engulfed the Press Information Department (PID) offices in a building near Zero Point in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to officials from the rescue department, 80 per cent of the fire has been put out while the building has been fully evacuated. The department is using eight fire hydrants to douse the flames that started around 1.30pm.

The building is owned by Benevolent Funds (BF) and also houses the offices of PID and the Director General of Federal Audit.

Secretary of Information Shafqat Jaleel told the media that fire fighters are still trying to put the fire out at the moment. He did not comment on the number of records that may have been destroyed by the fire.

However, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media that the PID records are safe. "The electric system in the old building is outdated and that causes such incidents," he said.

The information minister also said that a committee has been made to ascertain the cause of the fire.