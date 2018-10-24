DAWN.COM

Efforts underway to put out fire at Press Information Dept building in Islamabad

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated October 24, 2018

Smoke rises from the PID building. — Photo provided by author
Firefighters are in the process of putting out a blaze that engulfed the Press Information Department (PID) offices in a building near Zero Point in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to officials from the rescue department, 80 per cent of the fire has been put out while the building has been fully evacuated. The department is using eight fire hydrants to douse the flames that started around 1.30pm.

The building is owned by Benevolent Funds (BF) and also houses the offices of PID and the Director General of Federal Audit.

Secretary of Information Shafqat Jaleel told the media that fire fighters are still trying to put the fire out at the moment. He did not comment on the number of records that may have been destroyed by the fire.

However, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media that the PID records are safe. "The electric system in the old building is outdated and that causes such incidents," he said.

The information minister also said that a committee has been made to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Naveed Arsalan
Oct 24, 2018 02:53pm

Previous govt is cleaning up its mess.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 24, 2018 02:59pm

Are all these fires in government buildings really just a coincidence.

Recommend 0
Another record
Oct 24, 2018 03:00pm

An other record set on fire? sad

Recommend 0
waqas
Oct 24, 2018 03:04pm

Unfortunately record gone

Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 24, 2018 03:14pm

@Naveed Arsalan You have a very fertile imagination

Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 24, 2018 03:19pm

Press Information building? Why bother.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Oct 24, 2018 03:26pm

A shameful act, poor state affairs, must have involved culprits within the office.

Recommend 0
naji
Oct 24, 2018 03:42pm

Since departure of last govt. we have observed that most of the offices records were burn due to fire accidental fire. However it is routine in Sindh, that whenever any inquiry started the relevant offices burn and record destroyed.

Recommend 0

