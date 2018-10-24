US renews call on Pakistan to cut off extremists
United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday renewed calls on Pakistan to curb extremists fighting in Afghanistan, saying Washington was holding its uneasy war partner accountable.
Pompeo made the comment as he welcomed long-delayed legislative elections in Afghanistan, saying the US was “encouraged” by voter turnout, despite reports of widespread problems including poll centres that failed to open or lacked voter rolls.
“Our expectation is that Pakistan will not provide safe harbour to terrorists on their western border,” Pompeo told reporters when asked about Islamabad's role.
“We couldn't have made that message any more clear,” he said, adding: “Pakistan will be held to account if they don't achieve that, if they're not sincere in that effort.”
“Everyone wants a reconciliation in Afghanistan and to achieve that, you can't have a safe harbour for Taliban, for Haqqani and for others inside of Pakistan,” he said, listing extremist movements fighting in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump's administration last month cut $300 million in military aid to Pakistan after years of US complaints that Islamabad has kept nurturing ties with militants that target both Afghanistan and rival India.
Pakistan has countered that it has paid a heavy price internally for fighting militants and that it can help bring the Taliban to the table.
A Taliban delegation earlier this month met in Qatar with a US envoy.
Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan is a longstanding supporter of negotiations to end the war in Afghanistan, where the US has been deployed since 2001.
Their failure in Afghanistan is loud and clear!
A timely reminder from US.
@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) - Just frustration of their own failures in Afghanistan!
So Pakistan with 1% defense budget should clear the mess which the US with 750billion $ couldn’t in 18 years? Why don’t the US just erect a fence at the PAKAF border which will cost peanuts for them and solve the issue forever?
How long does this blame game will go on... Except your defeat..Let the world move on....
@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) A defeatist praising another defeatist.
A repeat statement made by various US officials over a period of time.
Yet another silly, brutal, cruel, fake and stupid joke by the racist, bigot, biased and discriminatory Donald Trump followed by his cunning, criminal and crooked cronies & butlers?
Does it has to do with immediate financial loan from Saudi Arabia? News reflects that US wanted to use its influence on some friendly countries not to provide any help to Pakistan as it was planned for years under Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif era. It was published years ago that US wanted to use front man Ishaq Dar for obvious reasons. Plans failed so let’s go back to old demands again?
Spent billions, killed thousands of innocent people, propaganda machine on the right blaming other nations, bombing areas of neighbouring countries to divert attention from their own ineptness. Sound a bit familiar
Pressure will only increase for benefits of all concerned.
These calls will be renew and renew, with no response.
Here we go again, same old rhetoric is voiced again about terrorism activities. Blame games are being played to hide defeat and ground realities in Afghanistan.
Here's an idea, which is an American one, "seal the border". We have a side, you have a side. We're trying to seal it from our side, if you can do it better, then seal it from your side.
@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) we have been hearing these reminders for the last two decades. The fact is US is not sincere in solving Afghanistan issue.
Built fence around Pak-Afghan Borders by your own money and keep terrorist in Afghanistan, guard all the boardering line by your highly sophisticated military and machines and still if you have terrorism in Afghanistan than start checking your own people and Afghanistan army... Easy solution for your own problem..
We shall what will you do ?
you start the war, you have to stop the war, because Afghanistan war is not our war do more !
seeing their failure in Afghanistan after spending over 10 years.
USA is quickly becoming irrelevant for Pakistan.
Dear USA, Blaming others for your own Incompetence and failures will nerve work
Please find out the actual perpetrators instead of blaming Pakistan because it will encourage those who are behind terrorism in Afghanistan.
America must fight its own war with American soldiers in Afghanistan.We need to stay out of it.We also need to seal and scure our borders as well.American can keep its aid,we do not need it.Pakistan is not horbouring terrorists.This blame game and rhetoric must stop now and for good.