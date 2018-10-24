4 children injured in Quetta school firing

Four school children were injured on Wednesday in Killi Shabo area of Quetta when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at the gate of an educational institute, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

The incident happened with unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on the gate of Danish Kadah School — a private establishment located in the city suburbs.

Four children received bullets on their legs as a result of firing. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, and are now in stable condition.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa condemned the firing incident, adding: "The elements involved in this incident will be apprehended soon.

"[We] will not let Balochistan's peace be unsettled under any condition."