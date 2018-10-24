DAWN.COM

4 children injured in Quetta school firing

Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 24, 2018

A file photo of a school in Quetta.
A file photo of a school in Quetta.

Four school children were injured on Wednesday in Killi Shabo area of Quetta when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at the gate of an educational institute, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

The incident happened with unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on the gate of Danish Kadah School — a private establishment located in the city suburbs.

Four children received bullets on their legs as a result of firing. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, and are now in stable condition.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa condemned the firing incident, adding: "The elements involved in this incident will be apprehended soon.

"[We] will not let Balochistan's peace be unsettled under any condition."

JagoPakistan
Oct 24, 2018 02:04pm

Very sad.

Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 24, 2018 02:17pm

Can’t this government work on eradication of extremism in our society?

M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2018 02:33pm

What is happening? Immediate Zarb e Azb type operation needed with active and direct involvement of local nationality soldiers of the armed forces.

Bill
Oct 24, 2018 02:39pm

Insanity. The kids are there because their parents want them educated.

Bill
Oct 24, 2018 02:40pm

@Philosopher (From Japan) .... Extremists don't want change. What they do want is control.

Sabir Pakistani
Oct 24, 2018 02:53pm

Police should never stop til they arrested them and present them in military court. Anything dealing with our children should be dealt in military court for faster justice.

