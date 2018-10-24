DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Anti-India protests erupt in IHK after troops kill 2 Kashmiris

APUpdated October 24, 2018

Email

Two armed Kashmiris killed in gunbattle, four residents injured. — Photo/File
Two armed Kashmiris killed in gunbattle, four residents injured. — Photo/File

Police said Indian forces killed two Kashmiris during a gunbattle in the outskirts of held Kashmir's main city on Wednesday, sparking anti-India protests by residents.

Indian troops laid a siege around a neighbourhood in Srinagar on a tip that Kashmiri fighters were hiding there.

The searches by troops triggered an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the deaths of two armed Kashmiris and injuries to four Indian soldiers and two counterinsurgency policemen.

The fighting sparked protests and clashes as residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters.

Indian forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least four people.

Most Kashmiris support the cause of unifying the divided region either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2018 03:31pm

This acceleration in indigenous struggle will bring them freedom.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 24, 2018 03:41pm

Over 500,000 heavily armed troops and countless police cannot control the Kashmiri's desire for freedom. Brutal repression of such movements always fails in the end and the success of the Kashmiri's is around the corner.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2018 04:04pm

For how long the shameless, heartless, clueless, conscienceless, gutless, spineless and gritless occupying Indian army will enforce its reign of terror, killings, rapes, anhailiation and destruction upon the helpless, feeble, vulnerable, trifle, weak and hapless people of India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir? Sooner than later, they have to be held accountable for their on-going barbaric atrocities, brutal killings, perpetual war crimes and continued crimes against humanity, deliberately perpetrated since last 71 years at the behest of their ego-centric, unilateral, cunning, biased, racist, bigot, eccentric, criminal and crooked " movers and shakers" of New and Old Delhi.

Recommend 0
Atis
Oct 24, 2018 04:15pm

What jobs these two people were doing with guns

Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 24, 2018 04:15pm

Why does India want to forcefully subjugate and keep a people under their rule when clearly they want nothing to do with India and are willing to die to get freedom from them? Why not let the region move forward in peace and resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all and let the Kashmiri people live free as per their own choice with their kinsmen in Pakistan and usher a new era of prosperity for South Asia.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Oct 24, 2018 04:39pm

Stop killing innocent people of Kashmir they do not want to live with India.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 24, 2018 04:53pm

shame and more shame , killing the innocent people of Kashmir. Telling the lies they got gun and Indian forces killed them. What a shame. Where is UNO. United nation General body. Donot they see getting innocent people getting killed.

Recommend 0
Monsieur
Oct 24, 2018 05:49pm

@Iftikhar Husain people carrying guns are not innoccent ....

Recommend 0
juggernaut
Oct 24, 2018 05:59pm

This is fake news.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...
Zardari’s threat
Updated October 23, 2018

Zardari’s threat

PPP supremo surely knows that he stopped short of a no-confidence motion.
October 23, 2018

Fresh IHK violence

INSTEAD of listening to the grievances of Kashmiris and resolving the issue through peaceful political means,...
October 23, 2018

Desperate measures

THE death by self-immolation of a rickshaw driver in Karachi yesterday provides a glimpse into the injustice and...