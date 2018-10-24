Anti-India protests erupt in IHK after troops kill 2 Kashmiris
Police said Indian forces killed two Kashmiris during a gunbattle in the outskirts of held Kashmir's main city on Wednesday, sparking anti-India protests by residents.
Indian troops laid a siege around a neighbourhood in Srinagar on a tip that Kashmiri fighters were hiding there.
The searches by troops triggered an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the deaths of two armed Kashmiris and injuries to four Indian soldiers and two counterinsurgency policemen.
The fighting sparked protests and clashes as residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters.
Indian forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least four people.
Most Kashmiris support the cause of unifying the divided region either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
This acceleration in indigenous struggle will bring them freedom.
Over 500,000 heavily armed troops and countless police cannot control the Kashmiri's desire for freedom. Brutal repression of such movements always fails in the end and the success of the Kashmiri's is around the corner.
For how long the shameless, heartless, clueless, conscienceless, gutless, spineless and gritless occupying Indian army will enforce its reign of terror, killings, rapes, anhailiation and destruction upon the helpless, feeble, vulnerable, trifle, weak and hapless people of India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir? Sooner than later, they have to be held accountable for their on-going barbaric atrocities, brutal killings, perpetual war crimes and continued crimes against humanity, deliberately perpetrated since last 71 years at the behest of their ego-centric, unilateral, cunning, biased, racist, bigot, eccentric, criminal and crooked " movers and shakers" of New and Old Delhi.
What jobs these two people were doing with guns
Why does India want to forcefully subjugate and keep a people under their rule when clearly they want nothing to do with India and are willing to die to get freedom from them? Why not let the region move forward in peace and resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all and let the Kashmiri people live free as per their own choice with their kinsmen in Pakistan and usher a new era of prosperity for South Asia.
Stop killing innocent people of Kashmir they do not want to live with India.
shame and more shame , killing the innocent people of Kashmir. Telling the lies they got gun and Indian forces killed them. What a shame. Where is UNO. United nation General body. Donot they see getting innocent people getting killed.
@Iftikhar Husain people carrying guns are not innoccent ....
This is fake news.