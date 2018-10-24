Police 'baton charge' protesters in Karachi's Pakistan Quarters; CM Shah takes notice

Police action against protesters in Pakistan Quarters.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday took notice of police allegedly baton charging and using water canons against Pakistan Quarters residents protesting against their evictions from the residential colony.

The Supreme Court in July ordered the eviction within 10 days of alleged illegal occupants from Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, Jamshed Quarters, Clayton Quarters, Federal Capital Area, and others ─ all residential areas for federal government employees. Since then, heavy contingents of police have attempted to vacate the 'illegal occupants' by force.

A large number of residents came out to protest against the eviction operation from the housing colony for a second consecutive day.

According to a police spokesperson, the crowd attacked the police and pelted stones at them, injuring four officials.

The injured officials — Mohammad Rizwan, Munir Ahmed, Zaman Abbas and Tanvir Ahmed were shifted to a hospital.

Baton-wielding policemen in riot gear push back protesters in Karachi's Pakistan Quarters area. ─ DawnNewsTV

Television footage showed police officials in riot gear armed with batons charging at protesters to push them back. Water canons were also deployed to knock protesters over and keep them at bay.

According to DawnNewsTV, the protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officials in retaliation, and chanted slogans against the government as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Jamal Siddiqui arrived at the protest.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the incident.

CM Shah took notice of and expressed anger over the reports of police action against protesters, and ordered the immediate withdrawal of police from the area.

He said that such an attitude towards citizens was extremely troublesome.

CM Shah, while speaking to the media, explained that it was the obligation of the Sindh government to maintain law and order which is why he had intervened in the morning and asked the police to withdraw.

He said he would consult the Sindh law department, advocate general and administration, and if necessary go to the Supreme Court to resolve the "humanitarian" issue.

Additional Inspector General, Dr Ameer Shiekh said that the operation had been stopped on the orders of the Sindh government, according to a police spokesperson.

In order to investigate the incident, a committee including the deputy inspector general (DIG) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Amin Yousufzai and DIG East Amir Farooqi will be created.

The spokesperson said ambulance services, volunteers and other relief agency officials are present at the site of the incident.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the residents had been removed on the orders of the Supreme Court and the Sindh government had nothing to do with the decision to evict the residents from Pakistan Quarters.

He added that CM Sindh had taken notice of the incident and had ordered the police operation to be stopped.

Wahab said that the Sindh government stands with the Pakistan Quarters residents.

Political party leaders, including MQM's Dr Farooq Sattar, arrived at Pakistan Quarters to express solidarity with the protesters.

MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Amir Khan demanded that the evictions be stopped.

Khan said that they would stand with the Pakistan Quarters residents and appealed to the CJP to take suo motu notice of the incident.

According to an Express Tribune report, a report submitted in court by the deputy attorney general said that some 4,168 government quarters have been illegally occupied, of which 639 houses are in Martin Quarters, 301 in Patel Quarters, 49 houses in Garden and Pakistan Quarters.

A petition had earlier been filed seeking eviction of families living in these areas even after the retirement or death of an allottee — a government servant to whom a quarter is allotted.

After this, residents of these neighbourhoods met and pleaded their case with CJP Nisar. Some said that they had been gifted the quarters after their retirement, while others said they were still government employees and had the legal right of living there.

All were then asked to produce documents by July 31 to prove that they were living there rightfully.