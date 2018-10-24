After police and protesters clash, CJP extends deadline for eviction of Pakistan Quarters residents
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday agreed to extend the deadline for the eviction of Pakistan Quarters residents in Karachi for another three months after a court-ordered eviction operation against 'illegal occupants' resulted in clashes between police and civilians.
The Supreme Court in July had ordered the eviction within 10 days of alleged illegal occupants from Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, Jamshed Quarters, Clayton Quarters, Federal Capital Area, and other residential areas in Karachi for federal government employees. Since then, heavy contingents of police have attempted to vacate the 'illegal occupants' by force.
As protests against the eviction operation from the federal residential colony went on for the second day on Wednesday, baton-wielding policemen clad in riot gear charged at protesters to push them back and employed water canons to knock them over and keep them at bay.
According to DawnNewsTV, the protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officials in retaliation, and chanted slogans against the government as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Jamal Siddiqui arrived at the site of the clashes. They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the operation.
A police spokesperson said the protesters had attacked the policemen and pelted them with stones, injuring four personnel identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Munir Ahmed, Zaman Abbas and Tanvir Ahmed. He added that the wounded policemen had been transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Amir Khan were among the first political leaders to arrive at Pakistan Quarters, where they expressed solidarity with the protesters. They demanded the evictions be halted and that the CJP take notice of the incident.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah, taking notice of the clashes, had ordered the immediate withdrawal of police from the area and expressed anger over the reports of police action against protesters.
Explaining his decision while speaking to journalists, CM Shah said he had intervened in the matter since it was the Sindh government's obligation to maintain law and order. He added that he would consult the provincial Law Department, advocate general and administration ─ and approach the top court if necessary ─ in order to find a resolution to the "humanitarian" issue.
Additional Inspector General Dr Ameer Sheikh confirmed that the court-ordered operation had been halted on the orders of the Sindh government, a police spokesperson told Dawn, adding that ambulance services, volunteers and other relief agency officials were present at the site of the incident.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted shortly after, saying that CJP Nisar had, in a telephonic conversation, "kindly consented to hold the evacuation process for 3 months".
Speaking to the media, Ismail said that the federal Housing Ministry and other departments would try to put their heads together to resolve the issue and reach an amicable settlement in which the writ of law is upheld and adequate arrangements are made for the displaced persons. "I feel alternate housing will be the solution," he said.
The police spokesperson said that a committee ─ comprising the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Amin Yousufzai and DIG East Amir Farooqi ─ would be set up to probe the incident.
According to an Express Tribune report, a report submitted in court by the deputy attorney general said that some 4,168 government quarters have been illegally occupied, of which 639 houses are in Martin Quarters, 301 in Patel Quarters, 49 houses in Garden and Pakistan Quarters.
A petition had earlier been filed seeking eviction of families living in these areas even after the retirement or death of an allottee — a government servant to whom a quarter is allotted.
After this, residents of these neighbourhoods met and pleaded their case with CJP Nisar. Some said that they had been gifted the quarters after their retirement, while others said they were still government employees and had the legal right of living there.
All were then asked to produce documents by July 31 to prove that they were living there rightfully.
Comments (23)
This is not a matter of politics...there are some legalities to follow...if these peoples are not legally allowed to live there so they must have to leave..
Murad Ali Shah in fact took notice of police implementing the orders of the SCP for evictions from the Pakistan Quarters residential colonies. He is having a head-on with the orders of Apex Court.
Where are these so called leaders of PTI Karachi, MQM Bahadurabad/PIB, PSP when partisan police of Urban Sindh is running over Pak Quarters. Watching live coverage on Dawn news TV. No one can treat humans like that. Then we wonder why masses of Urban Sindh feels that they are not treated equally. This is the reason why MQM Supremo was, is and will always be in the hearts of masses of Urban Sindh. Heart cries for these innocent citizens. They are sons and daughters of the creators of Pakistan. Please have mercy on them.
Question is why they were allowed to live when there was a legal issue since so many years and under supervision of old governments.
Illegal occupants must be thrown out wherever they are. These illegal occupants are social problems and are invoved in very serious crimes.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan: You please change your title from Pakistan to sub se pehly mein... if there are illegal occupation it must be dealt according to law. No politics and regional card should be played in such things.
The state's property must go back to the state...
Sindh government is playing dirty politics, trying to divert the attention from the mega money laundering cases.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan stop pedaling identity politics in a legal matter
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan no matter if people are residing illegally...
This is the government property and must be vacated by the occupants, who are residing therein illegally for a long period of time, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. These quarters are constructed by the government for residence of federal govt. employees. After the shifting of the capital, the houses were allocated to federal employees working in based federal departments. It is not a political matter, which is being exploited by MQM, PSP and some other parties to gain popularity. But, on humanitarian considerations, it would be a good option, of the Govt. of Pakistan constructs a plaza in the same vicinity or some other location to accommodate the evacuees in that vertical type building.
It is this political circus that has supported the spread of Kuchi Abadis in Karachi. An illegal occupation is illegal and must be ended as per the directives of CJP.
@Saif Zulfiqar: Will the same be done in Katti Pahari, Pak Colony, Sheereen Jinnah Colony, Pehelwan Goth, Memon Goth, Sorabh Goth, Kimari etc.? If Yes, then be ready for a gun battle from residents of these areas. Learn from previous mistakes and stop preying on innocent citizens belonging to a particular community. They are human beings as well. The least government could have done is provide them with alternative residence. Just imagine your family on the street without a roof on their head.
Ppp had evicted sindh assembly employees frm their quarters to build rest houses for royal politicians and now instead of following courts to remove illegal people frm pakistan quarter's pol parties are trying to shine their politics.
This shows the level of corruption in our country. Fake bank accounts, fake degrees, electricity theft, illegal occupation of government residences and the list goes on and on. The funny thing is that these people think they have the right to do as they please because it is now in their genes. Allow any human trait to continue for long enough (in this case 70+ years) in time it gets incorporated in the gene.
What is the point of taking notice. The court should ask those who are living on those properties to buy in instalments or pay fee etc. The way they have done in Bani Gala. They did not force IK out but asked him to pay fee.
This is prime real estate, worth billions and there is only one concern how to grab this at any cost, just as the old sabzi mandi land was looted and commercialised. Maybe another Bahria Town right in heart of the city.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan "Where are these so called leaders of PTI Karachi, " In Islamabad.
@Jalbani Baloch "This is the government property and must be vacated by the occupants, " Would you say the same for illegal occupants of circular railway lands in Karachi? Be careful before answering, they are not Urdu speaking.
The illegal occupants pre-planned the confrontation with police
@Saif Zulfiqar how about BaniGala? Why that is being regularized by paying a meager fee? Why not demolition iffollowing SC’s orders? Some people love to live in a comple denial like you. Poor houses are vacated without proper rescheduling of their shelters? Where are the tall claims of 50 million houses? Why these houses are not for karachi people? I hope you will come out of prejudice and prevent commenting yourself in issues you don’t know well.
Is the CM taking notice against the orders of the SCP?
Its in PPPs interest to make PTI take the blame. Lets not forget Police is CMs personal security detail.