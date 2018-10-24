DAWN.COM

Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

AFPUpdated October 24, 2018

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 23 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh. — AFP
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 23 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh. — AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi’s son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor and critic of the crown prince — was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2018

Nazim
Oct 24, 2018 10:14am

The eyes (family member) tells the story behind this picture.

Recommend 0

