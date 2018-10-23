DAWN.COM

Charred bodies of oil firm’s abducted employees found in North Waziristan

Javid HussainUpdated October 23, 2018

Charred bodies of four persons were recovered from a torched vehicle in North Waziristan's Spin Wam tehsil on Tuesday. Security officials confirmed that the bodies are of three employees of Maripur Oil and Gas Company and a Frontier Corps (FC) official deployed for their security.

According to the details provided by an FC official to DawnNewsTV, the employees of the oil and gas exploration company and their paramilitary escort were heading towards their office a day earlier when they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Later their bullet-riddled bodies were found burnt inside a torched vehicle in Spin Wam's Abakhel area following a day-long search operation, the official said. He further revealed that the deceased include an FC official, a foreman, a driver, and a labourer.

A local intelligence official also confirmed the incident and fatalities, saying it was unclear where the gunmen were from as no group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

The identities of the deceased persons remain unknown so far.

Moreover, the security official said this was the second such incident to take place in the span of two weeks. Earlier, two employees of the same company had gone missing, of which one was recovered through the efforts of a local jirga.

