Saudi Arabia agrees to provide Pakistan $3 billion to address balance-of-payments crisis
Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion dollars in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis, the government announced on Tuesday.
The Kingdom has also agreed to provide Islamabad a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to another $3 billion.
The agreements in this regard were signed during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, a trip he undertook on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.
According to a press release issued by the government, several far-reaching decisions on bilateral economic and financial cooperation were reached during the discussions held between Pakistani and Saudi officials:
- It was agreed that Saudi Arabia will place a deposit of US $3 billion for a period of one year as balance-of-payment support. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between Finance Minister Asad Umar and his Saudi counterpart Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jadaan.
- It was also agreed that a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, up to $3 billion, will be provided by Riyadh. This arrangement will be in place for three years, after which it will be reviewed.
- Saudi Arabia also "confirmed its interest" in investing in a petroleum refinery in Pakistan. An MoU for this project will be signed after obtaining the cabinet's approval.
- The Kingdom also expressed interest in the development of mineral resources in Pakistan. In this regard, the federal government will hold consultations with the Balochistan government, following which a Saudi delegation will be invited to Pakistan to finalise matters.
During the visit, Prime Minister Khan held "detailed bilateral discussions" with the Saudi monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a foreign ministry handout said.
Prince Mohammed agreed to the premier's suggestion for reduction of Saudi visa fee for Pakistani workers, "which is a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan’s workforce in [the Kingdom], as well as facilitating travel of people from both countries".
During his address at the investment conference in Riyadh, Prime Minister Khan had confirmed that Pakistan was also in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a bailout.
However, Khan has in recent days sought to avoid going to the IMF and still wants to at least reduce the size of any bailout by appealing to “friendly countries” for bilateral financial support.
The prime minister's attendance at the FII comes as leading policy-makers and corporate chiefs shunned the conference in response to the death of journalist and Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul — a scandal that has tipped Riyadh into a diplomatic crisis.
The Saudi pledge comes days after the State Bank warned inflation could double in the coming year — hitting 7.5 per cent — while the country's growth target rate of 6.2pc would likely be missed.
Finance Minister Umar had on Saturday warned the country was fast heading towards bankruptcy. However, he promised to end the country's reliance on IMF bailouts to shore up the shaky economy, as officials prepared to negotiate a new loan.
An IMF team is set to arrive in Pakistan in early November to begin negotiations.
Comments (46)
Protecting the interest of people. Unlike previous governments. Well done PM Khan.
thank you Saudi Arabia
Finally good news
Let’s see. Sometime soon a u turn will be made or this story will be buried without informing the public the reality. Just like it’s happened countless times before.
Loan is afterall loan - Pakistan adding loan over loan.
In exchange of ?
Excellent, very happy to hear that.
Not bad diplomacy. Very well done IK. Hope we get more loans on good terms.
Thanks to our Saudi brothers for this support. Pakistan must take a NEVER AGAIN lesson from this and break the financial shackles for once and for all!
I think we must read all news of the world.
Beauty super beauty! PM Imran you have saved us going to IMF but now you will have to work with devotion and dedication because Saudi King by giving billions have ended your worries. Unsolved problem is solved in just one meeting, aameen. Long live Saudi King and Long live PM Imran. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Is this a loan for a year or grant ?
Well done IK. At least now Pakistan can keep IMF waiting and guessing.
Success at last! This strengthens Pakistan's position in negotiating a loan from the IMF. At least Saudis are coming through, only because they need as many supporters for the Royal family at a time, whne the West is breathing down their neck over the Istanbul murder scandal, implicating MBS.
But Pakistan should also play smart and safe and hedge her bets by diversifiying sources of loans and financiing, Do no put all your eggs in one basket. In the long run, House of Saud will only use Pakistan in exchange for the money and transactions. Pakistan should seek investments and loans for different sources so not overly depend on handful or even a single source, like China or Saudis or even the IMF.
How can you be an independent country when you continue to seek aid and loans from other countries? Absolutely shameful.
Thank you Saudi Arabia. We hope you had neither asked for troops deployment at your wish nor any NRO deal.
Saudis dont mind lending to an honest leader. As per wikileaks, the Saudi monarchs thought Nawaz and Zardari to be most crooked and corrupt leaders they had ever encountered.
Good gesture. They could give more though
Wow.. that's a good news. A little bit of relief in this crisis situation created by PML-N incompetent leaders and PPPP crooks
Thats great news. IK looks burdened by the follies left behind by the corrupt and crooked past government. He is trying to sort things out and keep to his promises. Not an easy task, but then IK does not shy away from a challenge. He wins.
I want to know the strings attached with this....
IK is doing this for people of Pakistan.
What do they get in return?
Sounds too good to be true. What are they getting in return? Is this a Gift, or Investment, or Loan?
But Sir, How we going to pay back the loan and and interest. $3B is still a drop in the ocean.
Well well well... Finally some respite.. Hope the funds are not diverted anywhere else
The Great Imran Khan! It's very easy for him to enjoy the Govt and power that comes with it and take IMF loans but in the interest of Pakistan he is struggling and ensure the objectives are achieve with least amount of cost and restrictions.
All who want to call him bigger have their right to say anything about IK, but I want to sound loud and clear that all such kind of peeps are more loyal to their political parties than to Pakistan or are dumb enough not understand what IK is doing.
I hope this assistance did not come at a Politico-Diplomatic price
Good news for Pakistan, after all PM Imran Khan's persuasion power, honesty, trust and anti corruption policies have produced good results. This is what I call 'Tabdili' and trust on new government's vision for Pakistan - well done PM!
With Saudis as friends and backing of Chinese loans, no one can stop Pakistan's quatom growth.
Good sign , Govt should utilise these funds wisely.
So when are PPP and PMLN bringing thier resolution to parliment?
Mr PM, what did you sell?
3 Billion in Deposits and 3 Billion as deferred payment = 6 billion, + Trip to Malaysia + Trip of China = Probably No IMF :)
Imran just leveraged the Jamal Khashoggi murder into a $6BN economic gain for Pakistan at a time of crisis. This is a bittersweet moment, Imran Khan has now become a politician.
So generous of SA King, but Sir in this real world there are no free lunches. Support in yamen war must be the entrance gate for this deal.
Should we be proud of this? What impression wil be sent to the world about us as a nation? Till when wil we continue doing this? When will this stop?
The magic of IK.
Good job Captain.
I thought IK was there for investment conference but the real reason is this. Okay.
@Srini These funds are needed to repay the debts for time being.
Good news for Pakistan and IK
And what does Pakistan have to give back in return? There are no free lunches!
It's for a year.. it needs to be returned.. but it will provide Pakistan some breathing space.. ok can now try to turn the economy around
Regardless what some of our corrupt politicians are saying, IK is going to prove himself differently as honest, caring and lover of Pakistan.
Good relief. Especially when there is no mention of any interest.