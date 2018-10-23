DAWN.COM

Rs8.5 million worth of drugs seized from three Nigerians in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated October 23, 2018

The three Nigerian nationals arrested by Islamabad police for supplying drugs. — Photo by author
Police on Tuesday seized narcotics worth Rs8.5 million from three Nigerian nationals near the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) campus in Islamabad.

The three men, who were arrested, are suspected of supplying drugs to students in educational institutions of the capital, police said.

The drugs recovered by Secretariat Police from the suspects included 800 grams of heroin, 250g cocaine and 300g marijuana. A first information report has been registered against them.

Senior Superintendent Police (operations) Mohammad Amin Bukhari, on whose directions the operation was carried out, praised the station house officer of Secretariat Police Station over the seizure of the drugs.

"The criminals destroying the future of children will be dealt with an iron hand," a police statement quoted Bukhari as saying.

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) official had revealed earlier this year that as many as 67 per cent of university students in the country use drugs.

About 7.6 million people in Pakistan are drug addicts, out of which 78pc are men and 22pc women, ANF Director North Brig Hammad Dogar had said while speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi.

ahmed
Oct 23, 2018 07:26pm

Bukhari is right and these foreign criminals who bring sickness to PK's young people must be dealt with most seriously and severely. Shabash to police and those that have helped including Bukhari.

Zoraiz Zafar
Oct 23, 2018 07:34pm

Deport them and the no-good Afghans who have been polluting our country for decades. If Trump can do so, so can we!

Dr inns ali uk
Oct 23, 2018 07:54pm

disgusting!

