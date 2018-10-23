DAWN.COM

Cybercrime reports hit a record high in 2018: FIA

Shakeel QararUpdated October 23, 2018

Cybercrimes are on the rise in Pakistan. — File
Reporting of cybercrimes, especially the harassment and blackmailing of women, has increased sharply in Pakistan in the last three years, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday citing figures released by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The agency said that its cybercrime circle has so far conducted 2,295 inquiries, registered 255 cases and made 209 arrests in 2018 — all highest since the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 was enforced.

The corresponding figures for 2017 were 1,290 inquiries, 207 cases registered and 160 arrests made, whereas figures for 2016 stood at 514, 47 and 49.

The FIA admitted that cybercrimes are on the rise in Pakistan but added that "the government's recent measure to establish 15 new cybercrime reporting centres" will help control the situation.

In June, FIA Cybercrimes Director retired Capt Mohammad Shoaib had told a Senate standing committee that the agency only has 10 experts to investigate cybercrimes in the country.

Big Bird
Oct 23, 2018 07:21pm

An easy way for tech savy people to steal without being caught.

