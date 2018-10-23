DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani woman to top ICC ODI ranking for bowlers

Dawn.comOctober 23, 2018

Email

Sana Mir becomes the new top-ranked ODI bowler in women's cricket. — File
Sana Mir becomes the new top-ranked ODI bowler in women's cricket. — File

Sana Mir has become the first Pakistani women's cricketer to top ICC's ODI Bowling Rankings, it emerged on Tuesday.

The veteran all-rounder has been in scintillating form with the ball in the ongoing 2017–20 ICC Women's Championship, where she has so far bagged 24 wickets in just nine matches at a remarkable average of 12.75.

As a result of her performances, she has ascended to the summit of ICC's new ODI rankings with 663 points to her name — three more than the second-placed Megan Schutt of Australia.

The honour earned Sana widespread acclaim, including that from the Government of Pakistan.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was among the first ones to felicitate Sana for her accomplishment.

Despite Sana's 24-wicket haul in the ICC Women's Championship, Pakistan still only occupy a lowly sixth spot in the eight-team tournament.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Hammad
Oct 23, 2018 05:11pm

That is a great news !!!

Pakistani Women making nation proud

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 23, 2018 05:24pm

Orya Maqbool Jan will be very unhappy with this news.

Recommend 0
Hassan (Karachi)
Oct 23, 2018 05:27pm

From top, to bottom and than back to top again. Sana Mir, you go girl.

Recommend 0
Shande
Oct 23, 2018 05:31pm

Wow. What an achievement. Congratulations champ.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Zardari’s threat
Updated October 23, 2018

Zardari’s threat

PPP supremo surely knows that he stopped short of a no-confidence motion.
October 23, 2018

Fresh IHK violence

INSTEAD of listening to the grievances of Kashmiris and resolving the issue through peaceful political means,...
October 23, 2018

Desperate measures

THE death by self-immolation of a rickshaw driver in Karachi yesterday provides a glimpse into the injustice and...
October 22, 2018

Criticising the bureaucracy

IT is emerging as an unfortunate trend and it ought to be curbed quickly if the PTI is to grow in its role as a...
Updated October 22, 2018

From PTA to FIA

WHEN it comes to tackling cybercrime in Pakistan, the problems are two-fold. First, the hurried passing of the...
Thar deaths
Updated October 22, 2018

Thar deaths

It is an unfortunate fact that the country tends to not remember its most vulnerable citizens in their time of need.