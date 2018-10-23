Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani woman to top ICC ODI ranking for bowlers

Sana Mir has become the first Pakistani women's cricketer to top ICC's ODI Bowling Rankings, it emerged on Tuesday.

The veteran all-rounder has been in scintillating form with the ball in the ongoing 2017–20 ICC Women's Championship, where she has so far bagged 24 wickets in just nine matches at a remarkable average of 12.75.

As a result of her performances, she has ascended to the summit of ICC's new ODI rankings with 663 points to her name — three more than the second-placed Megan Schutt of Australia.

The honour earned Sana widespread acclaim, including that from the Government of Pakistan.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was among the first ones to felicitate Sana for her accomplishment.

Despite Sana's 24-wicket haul in the ICC Women's Championship, Pakistan still only occupy a lowly sixth spot in the eight-team tournament.