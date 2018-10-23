Erdogan calls for trial in Istanbul of Khashoggi suspects, terms death 'premeditated' murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for 18 Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to stand trial in Istanbul, saying all those involved had to face punishment.

Khashoggi, a critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, in what sources close to the government have said was likely an authorised rendition that went wrong.

“My demand is that 18 people be tried in Istanbul,” Erdogan said in a speech to ruling party lawmakers in Ankara today, adding that “all those who played a role in the murder of Khashoggi” had to face punishment.

He said that the murder was “planned” days in advance according to a “roadmap” set up by a Saudi team who were sent to Istanbul for the purpose.

Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including “who gave orders” to the team and where the corpse is.

The Turkish president said that camera footage showed Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but did not leave.

He alleged that the Saudi consulate had deactivated the surveillance system ahead of Khashoggi's murder.

The Turkish president said that "all from the highest degree to the lowest level will be highlighted and will be brought to punishment."

"There are indications that this was a result of a well planned assassination," he said. "Who gave the instructions to these highly trained individuals to come to Istanbul?

"Why wasn't the consulate not opened on the day of the incident for investigation? And now that there has been acknowledgement of a murder, why is there not a body?"

"We have to ask questions and find answers to these questions because this happened in Istanbul, and we have, as a result, responsibility."

"At every opportunity we have made it clear that we will not remain silent in the face of this murder and that we will take every step required by our conscience and by the law.

"On top of that, we have to wait for the end of the investigation and examinations so that we do not falsely incriminate anyone."

"His Excellency, the King of Saudi Arabia...we had a phone conversation with him for the first time on October 14, and I explained to him the situation. During this conversation, I explained to him the talks we had with the delegation he had previously sent, and I informed him of our joint decision to have a joint investigative group."

The Turkish president said that diplomatic immunity is not “armour” for murder, adding that the Vienna convention would not allow those responsible for Khashoggi's murder to get away with it.