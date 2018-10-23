'We are creating an enabling environment for investment', PM says in Riyadh
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday spoke at the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) in Riyadh, where he discussed Pakistan's economic challenges and invited foreign investors to invest in the country.
"Pakistan has 100 million people below the age of 35," he told his audience. "There is a big pressure on the government to find employment for this population.
"We are trying to create an enabling environment for investment. The plan is not just to attract foreign and overseas investors, but our own investors as well. We are restructuring our duty sectors [in this regard]," he said.
The prime minister said that Pakistan's largely untapped mineral reserves could not be extracted in the past due to terrorism and corruption issues, but claimed that that is changing now.
"There are vast reserves of mineral wealth in Pakistan," he said. "We have hardly had any investment in our mineral resources and one of the reasons in the last 15 years, as I said, was the 'War on Terror'. Investors would not come back to Pakistan. We have also had very poor governance and [widespread] corruption.
"Now, thanks to our security forces and intelligence agencies, Pakistan has brought terrorism under control. In December, Exxon is coming back to Pakistan."
The premier vowed to facilitate foreign investors, and added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is already helping the country attract foreign investment.
PM Khan said that the war against terrorism has taken its toll on Pakistan, stressing that the country now needs stability and peace to recover.
"One thing Pakistan needs more than any other country right now is peace and stability," he said. "The decade after 9/11 has been of great turmoil for us. Our tribal areas were devastated by the war. In fact, one of the reasons we are at this stage is due to instability and war."
The prime minister said that Pakistan's relations with its neighbours, especially Afghanistan and India, are crucial, and expressed disappointment that the latter did not reciprocate his attempts for reconciliation.
"What we need is stability, and stability means peace with all neighbours," he said. "Our problems right now are with Afghanistan and India. When I won the elections and came to power the first thing I tried to do was extend a hand of peace to India, but I am afraid we got no response from India. In fact, we got rebuffed."
"Now what we are hoping is that we wait until the elections then again we will resume our peace talks with India,” he added, referring to upcoming nationwide polls in India scheduled to take place by mid-May.
PM Khan said he has asked the Chinese government to help Pakistan in two areas: eliminating corruption and ending poverty.
"China in the past five years has really clamped down on corruption," he said. "We have corruption so we are going to look for ways, because white-collar crime is very hard to prosecute.
"Secondly, the way in which they have brought this huge number of people out of poverty ...we have already asked the Chinese government to help us in these two areas."
PM Khan also apprised his audience of the measures his government is taking to empower women.
"You can only empower women if you educate them," he said. "The five years we were in power in KP we decided that for every 100 colleges built, 70 would be for women.
"Secondly, we have started a housing project ... there too we are involving women, as we have found that women pay back loans more efficiently than men.
"Women also do not get their inheritance rights, which is mentioned in the Shariah, so we are also financially empowering them so that they get their rights."
PM, delegation meet Saudi king
Later in the day, PM Khan and his delegation met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's official Twitter account.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PM's commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood also attended the meeting.
PM Khan also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on the sidelines of the investment summit.
Furthermore, PM Khan held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and invited the Emirati royalty to visit Pakistan.
After the prime minister shared his government's plans and reforms agenda, Nahyan assured PM Khan his country's support, and also accepted his invitation.
The prime minister had travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the conference on the special invitation of King Salman Bin Abdel Aziz.
The conference, which hosts businessmen and "representatives of hi-tech industry" from around the world, is an "opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan", according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.
There is no big pressure on the government to find employment for the 100 million below 35 years old population, but a promise by this government to give employment to at least half of them in 5 years. Therefore, it is a goldmine of workforce which should be an incentive for the would be investors in employing and reaping benefits of the cheapest in the world labor and workforce.
Let's hope PM Imran Khan's speech and discussions will produce tangible results in the shape of investment in Pakistan along with job opportunities for young people in Middle east! This is badly needed, as both NS and AZ have looted tax payers money and created financial mess during the last 10+ years - somehow, we have to come out of our present political and financial crisis. There is no other way to progress forward.
Talk about skilled workers.
Well, unemployment is a problem... agreed. Govt needs to control inflation as well. The way prices are climbing it is too hard for a common person to make ends meet, so one of the priority should also be controlling prices.
Right away Pakistan needs 10-12 $bn, how doe we manage it ?
Why china help to eliminating corruption ? It is prime duty of the Pakistan government.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating. How many investors open up their check book or even come to examine investment potential in the country, will show the effectiveness of this speech and the efforts to attract foreign investors to Pakistan. MOU, or even agreement to 'cooperate' does not amount to actual hard cash being invested by anyone in a country.
I feel, in the greater scheme of things, Pakistan is not in the top-10 destinations for FDI, given opportunities elsewhere, primarily, in KSA and other Gulf nation - current challenges notwithstanding.
The Saudis follow clever investment strategy.
To PM Of Pakistan ;
If you want some serious inviestment in Pakistan you should provide India with MFN Status and Indian companies should be allowed to set up plants in Sez including textile sector should be open for Indian companies . So that at least we dont have to take Saudi route to trade with our neighbours .
@desi dimag "Talk about skilled workers." When people start working, they develop skills automatically, that is a natural process.
KSA is in trouble itself, they will not give anything
The investment conference in Saudi Arabia is asking world leaders that its open to investment. What is Pakistan ( PM Imran Khan) is going to invest in Saudi Arabia?
"The five years we were in power in KP we decided that for every 100 colleges built 70 would be for women." It is decided then how many of them actually built? there is a difference between deciding and executing. You can also decide to build 99 women colleges from 100 colleges, why stick to 70?
Why is talking about corruption in Pakistan in a international conference?
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Just saw PM Imran 's speech and the question n answer session. Extremely disappointed as the PM was not prepared with the facts and figures for potential investors and he was not giving specific answers to the questions. For example question was that Saudi Business man
After ZA Bhutto, IK is a Pakistan's visionary leader.
Our Pakistani Embassies are poorly prepared to attract foreign investment. They do not have much information for Saudi businessmen .This was the question asked but PM Imran did not give proper answers. Sorry it was a dismal failure.
Must praise Government for all efforts as Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase.
IK can change our country and want to make a richest in the world....
Honourable PM nothing will improve till accountability is done across the board. At the moment those who voted for you are suffering due to price hikes. While the Corruption Mafias are roaming freely with VIP protocols after getting their NROs from those who grant NROs at their discretion. Byelections results should be an eye opener for your government. The nation is expecting a lot then what the government has delivered so far.
Must be provided neat & clean law and order situation within the country, as well as work on Quality, Define Standers & Manpower Skills to built Made in Pakistan BRANDS.
No spine, very unfortunate.
In a technology oriented world - we are still talking about under-skilled, manual labor. Why not reflect on emerging sectors - growth oriented services sector? Fail to understand the advisory services of finance minister and advisor.
An excellent opening speech. We pray his efforts bear fruit and Pakistan friends Start investing in Pakistan again including buying goods and services from Pakistan.
This creates the impression that there is no enabling environment in Pakistan. Not a wise thing to say at the conference!
Wondering who is in audience since everyone boycotted?
@M. Saeed employment in what?
Imran Khan is not perfect but he is by far more sincere, honest and daring. No doubt the first 3 months have been difficult for PTI because of their nativity at this level, however once they overcome the first few hurdles like IMF etc inshallah things will start to move in the right direction.
If we don't give Imran a full 5 years it'll be a great tragedy - judge him after that all you want.
Is our country safe and do have created friendly enviroment for FDI? Judicial and NAB activism has to be checked if we want outside world to trust our institutions and government.
This conference is to get investment into Saudi, not out.
Thats how when a leader talks.
@M. Saeed "Therefore, it is a goldmine of workforce which should be an incentive for the would be investors in employing and reaping benefits of the cheapest in the world labor and workforce." There is difference between impoverished labor and cheap labor. If you don't understand the difference, you'll not attract investors. For investors, cheap labor means a country that covers the basic requirements of the population from where they can make them work with less additional cost. That is the case of China. When the population is deprived of basic facilities, the investors need to pay everything that the government doesn't and also pay the government officials to allow them to operate. A skilled labor in Pakistan will end up costing twice compared to China. Pakistan is not a goldmine of workforce, you're wrong.
Since your biggest chunk of foreign exchange is remittances by overseas Pakistanis you can start by consolidating on this issue. Prepare a workforce of skilled laborers that come to the Middle East. Pakistanis make up the bulk of unskilled laborers compared to other nationalities in these countries.
@Shahzeb Bhutto didn't have half the intentions that IK has to uplift Pakistan. He was after all a landlord.
@Shahzeb IK is 10% of ZAB and less than 5% of Nawaz Sharif. This nation needs to come out of dreams of change. We are heading to economic disaster under this government.
We Hope and pray that visions of this great man materialize soon. Long live Ik, long live Pakistan.
car manufacturers...hug tech firms....call centres....is the way forward.
I like ur approach visit the world especially japan and Germany.
We have to give IK some credit here. But don't forget he does not have a magic wand to fix everything at one go. It will take time, blood, sweat and tears before we see some tangible results trickling down for the common man. If we have sustained peace and stability in our region then economic progress, development the prsoperityand prosperity shall surely follow. What is required from him is sustained focus on Good Governance, controlling and eliminating Corruption, Fraud & Money Laundering, attract Foreign Direct Investment, create opportunities for growth in exports, widen the tax base, put right people on the right jobs, introduce Bank mortgage for people to buy homes, thereby creating a ripple effect on the economy. He just needs to stick with the plans and implement them in a phased manner, based on priorities. If he invests in the human resources, tourism and hospitality, value added industry, STEM industries, Pakistan will rise rapidly. Knowing the man, he may just about do it.
@M. Saeed, You're essentially right about the large pool of human resources available but it is an educated workforce that Pakistan lacks.
@Dr. Ali Canada After looting the country with both hands still you are thinking he is great leader Pakistan ever had then I feel sorry for people like you...
The prime minister said that Pakistan's relations with its neighbors, especially Afghanistan and India, are crucial, WHY? 70 years and now you realized.
@BAXAR "When people start working, they develop skills". Do you mean, a labourer becomes an engineer when he gets job?
Another piece in Dawn mentioned that China has stated that they will employ more Pakistanis as workers and in middle management in CPEC. The reasons for CPEC that is on for last 3 to 4 years and still do not use available local manpower needs to be analyzed. And if the reason is that the local manpower does not have requisite skills, the biggest enabling factor would be a program to develop the needed skills in immediate future and nurture it. The skilled manpower is as big a magnet to attract investment as the tax and tariff structure.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Brother you are a true patriot Your comments r always sensible, mature and very realistic. Great going brother
Very poorly written speech full of negativity
NO BALL. This is Riyadh investment. Not Pakistan investment. You are going wrong.
First give rights to minorities in Pakistan. Then make promise of safe investment climate.
Employment start when new factories, industries, hospitals, new buissnesses are opened. Otherwise Pakistan will only be talking but the rich Pakistanis in foreign countries listening and doing nothing.
I pretty much doubt your government lasting 5 years so dont bother yourself too much..
Well done PM of people of Pakistan.
@Dr. Ali Canada - Do they support disqualified and convicted leaders like Nawaz Sharif in Canada?
Don't get infatuated by people - they come and go - country comes first!
All talks, no progress on ground.
@BAXAR No Sir, skill development should come first. Remember cart before the horse analogy?
Pakistani nation stands with PM Imran Khan and salutes him for his hard work, dedication, honesty and patriotism. Pakistan will become a prosperous and economically strong country.
I wonder when was the last time IK read any book? The speech is a rehash of what has already been said a million times from Ayub to Zia to Musharraf to Nawaz.
Mr. Khan are relying too heavily on Arabs. Arabs are know to be greedy and cheats all over the world.
@Dr. Ali Canada
When Musharraf left in 2008 our current deficit was around $4 billion When corrupt PPP finished their term in 2013 it was $9 billion When corrupt PML-N's term ended this year it had soared to $18billion
Now do your maths and tell me who are the real culprits. Instead of blaming PTI government we should be asking ourselves where did all this money since Musharraf ($14 billion to be precise) disappear? most likely it ended up in the foreign bank accounts of the corrupt politicians. What did we actually do with this money? What was it spent on? Did we generate any wealth or create jobs etc.There should be an independent audit on this.
PTI cannot undo the damage done to our economy by both PPP and PML-N in just 2 months. Yes IK is in charge now but undoing this economic mess will take time. He does not have a magic wand.
@Dr. Ali Canada: You need to get your stats straight, Mr. IK basher
@A shah - We should have just asked you from India before going!!!
Imran Khan is a serious and focused toward achieving goals he set for his government. His sincere notion of selfless services for Pakistan will make the country strong in future.
Only solution is to tap natural resources of the country especially oil and gas which is in abundance from chitral to Arabian sea else there is no short time solution.
PM Khan: Pakistan's best foot forward. A statesman and a diplomat. He touched all the right buttons.
Seen IK Speech. Lack of conviction.
The conference in Riyadh is to attract investment in Saudi Arabia and is being boycotted by most of the international financial institutions.
Is Imran Khan attending this conference as an investor ??
@Waseem "Do you mean, a labourer becomes an engineer when he gets job?" No, he develops skills after working, whatever he works as.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan - You seem to be stuck on "NRO" like a broken record. The environment for an NRO is not conducive. In the past, the NROs were only given by dictators; we don't have that now, FYI.
Supreme Court can never do this, least of all this one. There has to be a dictator in power to be able to do this. So, get over this please!
Accountability as China is bad example as Xi is only acting against Jiang Zemin faction. Though his party members are corrupt to very core.
Didn’t this government announce that no government officer / official will travel for a few months?
@Harmony-1© : Thank you for your kind words. Much appreciated. My goal, our nation's goal "Sab Se Pehle Pakistan". Long Live Pakistan.
@Usman sir it's difference between wanting and happening..It's true who dreams big only achieve big.but this should not b day dreaming. Hard work with complete dedication and honesty and with proper planning.
Only press conference and speeches. No substance and action.
@Harmony-1© Please don't compare Pakistani Justice System with Canadian. Law is not the same for all people living in Pakistan otherwise half of the people in the present government would have been disqualified and behind the bar.
@Dr. Ali Canada - Then your insensitivity to corrupt, convicted and disqualified leaders is remarkable!
Beautifully spoken words. Bravo PMIK, the great leader.
@Dr. Ali Canada And all if the opposition would be in jail including both the brothers and their friend like AZ. Any comment on the WSJ article?