Fawad Chaudhry advises Zardari to 'focus on meeting his lawyers instead of politicians'

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday spoke up at PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for calling upon opposition parties to "unite and present a motion against the government's failure".

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account, Chaudhry advised the former president to "focus on meeting his lawyers instead of meeting politicians".

He added that the former president will realise the importance of this "free advice" within days.

"Governments cannot be toppled by tabling resolutions, you need votes for that. All Zardari sahib has now are notes. He has lost his votes in his quest to earn notes," said Chaudhry.

In the past week, Zardari — who is nominated in a case regarding fake bank accounts — has held a meeting with ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as well as JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders in order to "decide the future course of action".

Last week, he declared that the new government is incapable of running the country, and urged opposition parties to take a principle-based stand against the "incompetent" administration.