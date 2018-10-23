DAWN.COM

CPEC not responsible for Pakistan’s economic woes, says China

Amjad MahmoodUpdated October 23, 2018

Chinese official expresses concern over "anti-CPEC" campaign in Pakistan. — Photo/File
XUZHOU: Worried over the ‘anti-CPEC’ campaign in Pakistan, China says the all-important international connectivity project is not to be blamed for the ongoing economic crisis in Islamabad.

“Loan repayments for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will start in the financial year 2023-24 when economic growth rate of Pakistan will be much higher than present (and then country will be in a better position to bear the financial liabilities),” Prof Sun Hongqi told a conference on CPEC here on Monday.

Prof Sun - who is adviser to the President on Pakistan Affairs - sought to negate the impression being spread by anti-CPEC campaigners that only Beijing will benefit from the regional connectivity projects.

“What will China gain from energy projects given priority in the first phase of CPEC as per desire of Islamabad other than helping our all-weather friend to overcome the electricity deficiency badly hitting its economy,” asked the scholar who also heads the Pakistan Study Centre at Jiangsu Normal University.

Mr An Qiguang who had served as a diplomat in Pakistan, announced that Chinese companies executing various CPEC projects would hire more Pakistani labour and mid-level managers.

He was responding to a suggestion given by Syed Muhammad Mehdi, a columnist from Pakistan, that for giving Pakistanis a sense of ownership of the CPEC, China should involve the local population in executing projects.

Jiangsu’s Deputy Secretary General Wang Zhizhong said that they would import more agriculture products from Pakistan to help reduce the trade imbalance between Islamabad and Beijing.

Chairman Chahbahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone Korsi Abol Rahim said that there was no rivalry between Gwadar and Chahbahar. He believed that the two ports would rather complement each other to the benefit of the entire region.

Later, multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth millions of dollars were signed between various Pakistani and Chinese business concerns.

Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi of the Punjab University called for removing trade imbalance between the two countries and demanded that Beijing approve the same trade agreement it had offered to Association of South East Asian Nations members at the earliest to remove the reservations of Pakistani businessmen about trade ties with China.

The two-day international moot was attended by academia, intelligentsia and businessmen from Pakistan, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and South Korea. Ms Mumtaz Zahra from Pakistan Embassy in China, and Jiangsu Communist Party Secretary Gene­ral Zhou Tiegen were also present.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2018

CPEC
Comments (14)

Hedonist
Oct 23, 2018 07:53am

If China is a true friend of Pakistan, it should waive off debts given to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 23, 2018 07:54am

Things get fixed when you complaint about it. Good going IK.

Recommend 0
ali
Oct 23, 2018 07:55am

This is just the beginning ,worst days ahead

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 23, 2018 07:59am

China who has amassed Trillions of dollars and we have 12 billion deficit with China that needs to be sorted out. We Pakistanis love China through the test of times we have shown that to our Sino brothers and China should also help in converting many of the loans into grants, this way Pakistan can progress faster and it will be helpful for China also. All the Anti CPEC propaganda will be shut down fast.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 23, 2018 08:00am

CPEC projects, especially power projects have direct and indirect link to present economic crises.Chinese power projects are outdated based on imported thermal fuels that produce expensive power that industry cannot afford and consumer is suffering from overpricing. It makes hard for Pakistani industry to compete internationally, leading to fall in exports. Second part of infrastructure, Ports, roads and bridges are for Chinese use for their exports, so why are we paying for them. The biggest problem with CPEC is lack of revenue stream to pay for the loans and expenses. How can anyone plan projects worth Billions without knowing exactly how the income is generated? CPEC needs to be halted until proper planning and review is done of each and every project. CPEC must have economic justification in terms of future income to pay for the investment/loans, otherwise Pakistan will get deeper into crises, nation's future is at stake. Geo Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Oct 23, 2018 08:03am

A wonderful explanation by China. Accordingly Pak must explain to IMF, and immediately take a revolutionary step to balance the trade deficit, to 0 =0 How very easy, award all exporters to equal amount of import license for any/all item importable in Pak as per import policy, these import permits must be transferable to other importers, Obviously a market rate of premium say 5% will emerge, that could be an added incentive to exporters. A crave for export will develop, besides deficit will not occur due to equal amount of licence. The only problem spared to remain will be petroleum imports, so curtail petroleum imports, more attention be given to domestic exploration, and less tariffs on electric cars, If more e- cars on road, means less pollution, and less petrol imports. The overseas Pak can also be extended such incentives, equal to their remittances through banks, they be awarded import licence of equal amount, they may sell the licence in market, deficit will be at par.

Recommend 0
Rashid Arshan Qureshi
Oct 23, 2018 08:06am

CPEC is not responsible for Pakistan’s economic woes, says China. No one said it was.

Recommend 0
rama
Oct 23, 2018 08:13am

Finally both the side accepted that their is a difference in perception of CPEC . Taller than mountain, deeper than ocean, sweeter than honey rhetoric can subsided and reality kicks in

Recommend 0
De facto politician
Oct 23, 2018 08:15am

The concept of ' Commercial Importers' should be abolished. First export then import of same amount. Automatically there will be no deficit.

Recommend 0
FIDA SAYANI
Oct 23, 2018 08:16am

It will be appropriate if learned Pakistani economist living and working in Western Countries should come forward and give their honest opinion on the CPEC. This way they will do a great service to the people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Real salaria
Oct 23, 2018 08:20am

So the pti Government has been lying about this!

Recommend 0
Dev Mehta
Oct 23, 2018 08:29am

In that case none of the IMF money will go to China. Is that true?

Recommend 0
IndianMafia
Oct 23, 2018 08:40am

Really ?

Recommend 0
Qayyum
Oct 23, 2018 09:02am

Agree with the point of engaging more labor workers from Pakistan.in many projects more labor workers are engaged from China,which is an injustice to pakistani nation.

Recommend 0

