Prime minister calls for measures to reduce power tariff

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to bring down electricity prices and reduce the additional burden on consumers caused by pilferage and other leakages in the power sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier issued the order this while chairing a meeting of the energy task force in Islamabad, where he was briefed about various developments in the energy sector.

“It’s unacceptable that the common people have to suffer due to theft and mismanagement committed by others,” PM Khan said.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive energy policy is being devised keeping in view the country's energy needs for the next 25 years.

Moreover, “steps are also being taken to reduce the dependence on imported fuel and promote the use of indigenous resources”, the premier was told.

The meeting was also briefed on technology that is being used to make the process of supply and distribution of electricity more efficient and effective.

PM Khan directed the power division to present a detailed plan to ensure the availability of quality equipment. It was also decided that the government would conduct seismic surveys to expedite the process of oil and gas exploration.

The premier also issued directives for the provision of foolproof security to oil and gas companies working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier was reported to have welcomed the return of international oil and gas exploration company Exxon to the country and said the government will provide all-out assistance to foreign companies working in this sector.

Earlier in the day, the Economic Coordination Committee, chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, had announced that it was putting off a decision on a proposed hike in the power tariff.

The finance minister had said the decision to revise tariffs was conditional on power distribution companies making a demonstrable cut in line losses and electricity theft.

After having raised gas prices, the PTI government has been working on a proposal to increase electricity tariff by an average of Rs2 per unit to partially finance the ever-rising circular debt.