PM Khan approves incentives to facilitate remittances from overseas Pakistanis
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave his approval to several incentives aimed at attracting more remittances from overseas Pakistanis.
Khan was chairing a follow-up meeting regarding facilitating overseas Pakistanis, particularly to ease and incentivise home remittances through legal channels, before he departed for Saudi Arabia to attend an investment conference.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Khan during the meeting allowed the State Bank of Pakistan and its authorised dealers (banks) to "implement Business to Customer (B2C) and Customer to Business (C2B) transactions through foreign correspondent entities under their existing home remittance agency arrangements".
Incentives regarding B2C transactions:
- Freelance and information systems services have been allowed to transact up to $1,500 per individual per month.
- Transaction services other than computer and information services have also been allowed to transact up to $1,500 per individual per month.
- Pensioners can now receive up to Rs250,000 per individual per month.
For C2B transactions:
- Residents can easily receive direct payments from overseas Pakistanis to pay for utility bills, education fees of Higher Education Commission-accredited institutions, superstores, insurance companies, credit card bills, etc.
- Remittances received by "reputed" real estate builders/developers and housing societies from overseas Pakistanis on account of purchase of property such as residential and commercial houses, plots, flats and buildings, etc. have also been allowed except remittances for equity/participation in an enterprise.
The prime minister also approved a proposal for the government to pay an incentive or Rs2 for the use of mobile wallet on each transaction of $1 remittance as airtime; this amount was previously one rupee.
For foreign exchange companies and banks that bring in 15 per cent more remittances than the previous financial year, an incentive of Rs1 will also be granted against each $1 incremental remittance transaction.
Khan has also greenlighted a survey of Pakistani workers employed abroad, especially in Middle Eastern countries, to record their feedback on further improving the home remittance processes.
Terming overseas Pakistanis as "our greatest asset", the premier promised that his government will facilitate them in every manner.
The meeting was attended by ministers, advisers, secretaries, the State Bank governor, chairman Federal Board of Revenue, chairman Nadra and other senior officers.
Comments (10)
And in plain English, this means...?
Excellent work by Imran Khan
Wonderful incentives.
Where is the ‘incentive’ part??
I am a former overseas Pakistani who worked for over 25 years abroad and never had any incentives for they were were not there, or were all inoperative. The most important investment that I expected was in savings foreign currency in National Savings type of arrangement because I wanted to save for bout 15 years so that I could have something substantial at the time when my children would have grown to marriageable age. Otherwise, historically, Rupee was losing its purchasing power much more than what the savings in Rupees after 15 years would have left. Therefore, the New Government must think about providing savings benefits in foreign currencies so that the savings could really produce desired results for the overseas Pakistanis.
Zardari was right. What do they know about ruining I mean running a country.
I'm sure we all miss the good old prosperous days of PPP and PMLN.
this means ?>
What are these incentives? Can anyone explain the jargon?
We need foreign exchange to meet our foreign obligation. Borrowing from IMF or friendly countries will not be free. In addition to agreeing to the terms and conditions of the lenders we have to pay the mark up on borrowings. We have to pay high mark up if we issue foreign currency bonds. It will be appropriate if we start paying an amount of RS. 1 in addition to official exchange rate on one dollar. This additional amount to convert their foreign currency will be incentive for the lenders of money. In future they will send their money through official channel.
They want Pakistani rupee to further depress before they can remitt.