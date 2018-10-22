PM Khan reaches Saudi Arabia to attend investment conference
Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) in Riyadh, Radio Pakistan reported. He is paying the visit on the special invitation of King Salman Bin Abdel Aziz.
The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood.
The conference, which will host businessmen and "representatives of hi-tech industry" from around the world, will serve as an "opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan", the statement said.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in the first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the [premier's] vision of the country in the five years to come," the press release read.
The prime minister's participation in the conference signifies Pakistan's "solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment", the press statement said, even as dozens of executives, media powerhouses and business leaders opted out of the event in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
On Saturday, the organisers said that more than 120 speakers and moderators will participate. Last Monday, they had listed more than 150 speakers. The summit organisers have now removed the list of speakers from its website.
The FIIC has already been boycotted by the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.
Pakistan briefly weighed in on the Khashoggi incident earlier this month, calling on Turkey and Saudi Arabia “to jointly address the matter”.
It will be PM Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia in just a little over a month. The tour comes as Pakistan continues to court “friendly” nations in search of billions of dollars to shore up its deteriorating finances as it faces a balance of payment crisis and upcoming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a potential bailout.
PM Khan's government has sought loans from allies such as China and Saudi Arabia, promised to recover funds stolen by corrupt officials, and embarked on a series of high-profile populist austerity measures.
But help has been in short supply and economists' warnings have grown increasingly urgent.
The visit also comes as Pakistan's central bank warned this week that inflation would likely double in the coming year — hitting 7.5 per cent — while the country's growth target rate of 6.2 per cent would likely be missed.
PM Khan will also meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to discuss "matters of mutual interest".
Hope for the best to tide over the situation..
Good luck PM
Wish him & Pakistan Good Luck..
Apparently, the PM is going with certain reassurances. Pakistan WILL go to the IMF for their monitoring programme that will send a global signal worldwide, but they want to go for less than 12 bill. The higher the money you need, the more stringent the conditions, which Pakistan wants to avoid. Also, according to the informed sources, with the import bill going down, Pakistan would need around 7-8 bill and not the 12 bill.
Great work. But sad for Khashoggi. Our PMIK will hopefully raise the issue
Is he invited?
@Mohan - "Is he invited?"
Read before you jump to comment.
It says, special invitation from Saudis.
What does Pakistan have to invest ???
Try to earn money through business Mr. PM selected..
Charity Box will be placed inside conference Hall with clear marking
Mr. Khan you should know better than to meet with MBS. The entire world is watching and what you are doing is wrong.
@Mohan your concern ?
@Mohan Just read only 1st three lines of news.
Your comment was just like "Interested" which people usually use in Linkedin instead of reading the post.. Good Luck
How much Pakistan is going to invest?
This man has the charisma to win over the west,middleeast,far east and the world, what a man , proud to be Pakistani today.
We need investment and Saudi Arabia is our best friend and we need stability and progress in both the countries.
@Jaan Bhittani Please show respect to voter.
Hope you come back soon!
@Zak -- Did you miss anything?
Sure you do not know him well!
@Jaan Bhittani "Try to earn money through business Mr. PM selected.." Did you vote for those who were doing business to earn money? Can we have some names, just to have a good laugh?
@Rajesh "What does Pakistan have to invest ?" We know the biggest investor: Modi.
hi tech industry and Pakistan have no connect at all
While rest of the world is ditching this conference Pakistan apparently has no choice !!
The premier's vision of the country in the five years to come, is something that is now hounding, the PM day and night. He has not been able to reconcile with the fact that, he has actually become the PM and has to materialize what he had been hallucinating and forwarding the same to the nation.
What he is going to invest their or going to collect leftovers?
He will feel quite lonely there.
world main investor UK,USA,france is not there then who invest and where
Prime minister is seeking to get money, not going on a middle East conquest mission. Ppl should keep their expectations low and understand nothing is free in today's world.
Pakistanis were flying high when oil prices were low. India was taking tough measures during this time and were adjusting the pain. Now India is in growth trajectory in spite of oil process high and trade protectionism. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Pakistan has a lot to learn from India about handling the economy.
Good luck getting attention in a conference with 150 speakers.
Win win situation! I wish I am wrong which perhaps I am not. I wish I had old newspapers to prove what I am referring to. Days back it was reported in the news that PM Imran has planned to go to Saudi Arabia for two days before going to China. The news neither said that he is invited to investment conference nor it said that he is going for three days. However at the same time journalist Khashoggi was found missing in Turkey which displeased at least Super Powers if not others and as a consequence USA UK and France showed their annoyance by saying that they will not attend the conference which must have shaken Saudia but how could it convince them not to boycott but attend. Now for face keeping PM Imran must have been invited to grace the conference so that Saudia can proudly boast that not minister but PM (perhaps only PM) attended it. I believe in reciprocation Pakistan will get some money which is very badly needed in any case. Both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan win. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Can someone please clarify the confusion that I have in my mind. Saudi Arabia is hosting this conference to woo big world investors to invest in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan is running short of about US $ 12 billions to remain solvent and in good shape. What will Imran Khan do: won’t it be odd to ask for billions of dollars while Saudis themselves looking for dollars that can invested in their projects?
@Zak Chrisma can only go so far. His government and his team has to perform first. I'm not a PMLN or NS supporter.
@Rajesh - "What does Pakistan have to invest ???"
Pakistan and Saudis are sending a manned space mission to Sun - the first of its kind in the history of mankind. You must be wondering wouldn'y they get burned. SUPARCO scientists have come up with an ingenious solution. They will be landing on the Sun at night. Saudis are very pleased, and are ready to invest $200 billion.
@blunt - "How much Pakistan is going to invest?"
Somewhere around 30 quadrillion PKR. That comes around 3,000 USD. Read before you jump to comments section.
Looks like an employer and employee relationship.
@Mohan Yes he was. And for country like pakistan, saudis would consider it an insult if it was turned down. As for west, one has to look at the global picture, i.e. pressure on saudis to make up the oil shortage and keep the price low in face of Iranian sanctions.
What could be the rationale, if any, on the part of PM Imran to take Foreign Minister and Information Minister with him to attend Saudi Arabia investment conference? I wonder how and why PM Imran went to attend it when it is purely and basically investment conference hosted by Saudi Arabia telling the foreign potential investors as to what facilities and concessions will be offered by Saudia to the foreign investors? How does Pakistan fit in when we are asking for money from them whereas Saudia on the other hand wants foreign investment? Will someone enlighten me please? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
PMIK failed to cast his charismatic spell on Saudi on his first and only foreign trip last time. Kept my fingers crossed this time. Go IK Go, conquer the world with your dynamic personality.
With most of the A-listers from the political and business world having pulled out, IK will get much needed attention. Hope he is charging enough appearance fee. But, even he cannot charge enough to avoid going back to IMF.
Apparently he is going there to ask for a loan, not to project pakistan’s Investment potential.
Does this English proverb have anything equivalent in urdu ? " fools rush in where angels fear to tread"