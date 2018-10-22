DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rs54bn transferred through 107 fake bank accounts, SC told

Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 22, 2018

Email

JIT report identifies several bank accounts used in suspicious transactions that were opened for a brief period. — AFP/ File
JIT report identifies several bank accounts used in suspicious transactions that were opened for a brief period. — AFP/ File

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing fake bank accounts submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court on Monday which revealed that transactions of Rs54 billion were made through 107 fake bank accounts.

An FIA JIT had been investigating a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL.

Seven individuals, including PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks. While hearing a suo motu case regarding a delay in the FIA probe into the case, the SC had constituted a JIT to probe into the matter.

JIT head Ahsan Sadiq in his today's report said that several bank accounts used in suspicious transactions were opened for a brief period of time and were closed after transfer of money.

Sadiq told the court that the Sindh government appeared reluctant to cooperate with the team.

The report said the Sindh chief secretary, irrigation secretary and agriculture secretary had not cooperated with the JIT, to which Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that the court would "summon all (these officials) by the evening".

The provincial government's counsel, however, told the court that the Sindh government had been cooperating with the JIT.

The JIT head assured the court that the team would identify the beneficiaries of the transactions.

He said that the team had found during its investigations that transactions were made through the fake accounts of rickshaw drivers and falooda vendors. As many as 36 companies associated with the Omni Group had been uncovered in the case.

The chief justice summoned the Sindh police chief in the next hearing on Oct 26 in Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Fuzail Z. Ahmad
Oct 22, 2018 01:29pm

Exemplary punishments should be handed to the bankers involved in these spurious bank account opening and shutting. Nobody should be spared.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 22, 2018 01:31pm

I will lose faith in my country and the judiciary if Zardaris and others behind this are not held accountable even after this evidence.

Recommend 0
Voter
Oct 22, 2018 01:33pm

Bankers – the partners in crime must also be blamed & jailed. These banks must reimburse the looted money to the State for recruiting criminals in their staff.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazker Khan
Oct 22, 2018 01:36pm

Justice should be seen in our lifetimes.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazker Khan
Oct 22, 2018 01:38pm

Transferred where? The banking trail is very clear and tangible.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 22, 2018 01:40pm

For country's sake: please recover all looted and fake accounts money as quickly as possible, before it is too late. Don't delay nor create any further topi dramas!

Recommend 0
A shah
Oct 22, 2018 01:43pm

IK filling his pockets

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Oct 22, 2018 01:44pm

What was the destination of these transactions...!

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 22, 2018 01:50pm

This happens when you have bankers hired on political behest and nepotism who have to obey orders from the higher ups. What a mess in Sindh in particular yet we have Zardari lecturing us on how to govern?

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 22, 2018 01:53pm

All these transactions carry a trail and it can be traced.

Recommend 0
tQ
Oct 22, 2018 02:08pm

Zardari and Sharifs qualify for Chancellor and Vice Chancellorship of "International Corruption University". They must be decorated with "Loot and Plunder award".

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Way forward

Way forward

The public education system is in dire need of reform.

Editorial

October 22, 2018

Criticising the bureaucracy

IT is emerging as an unfortunate trend and it ought to be curbed quickly if the PTI is to grow in its role as a...
Updated October 22, 2018

From PTA to FIA

WHEN it comes to tackling cybercrime in Pakistan, the problems are two-fold. First, the hurried passing of the...
Thar deaths
Updated October 22, 2018

Thar deaths

It is an unfortunate fact that the country tends to not remember its most vulnerable citizens in their time of need.
October 21, 2018

FATF’s demands

IT is not unexpected, but it is hugely disappointing. Pakistan’s continued entanglement with the Paris-based...
October 21, 2018

Curbs on media?

THE PTI government’s intentions with regard to the media are rightly fuelling a growing sense of unease. At a...
October 21, 2018

Sartorial choices

WHEN it comes to women’s clothing, everyone has an opinion. Recently, two separate incidents were making the ...