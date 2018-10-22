Rs54bn transferred through 107 fake bank accounts, SC told
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing fake bank accounts submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court on Monday which revealed that transactions of Rs54 billion were made through 107 fake bank accounts.
An FIA JIT had been investigating a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL.
Seven individuals, including PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks. While hearing a suo motu case regarding a delay in the FIA probe into the case, the SC had constituted a JIT to probe into the matter.
JIT head Ahsan Sadiq in his today's report said that several bank accounts used in suspicious transactions were opened for a brief period of time and were closed after transfer of money.
Sadiq told the court that the Sindh government appeared reluctant to cooperate with the team.
The report said the Sindh chief secretary, irrigation secretary and agriculture secretary had not cooperated with the JIT, to which Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that the court would "summon all (these officials) by the evening".
The provincial government's counsel, however, told the court that the Sindh government had been cooperating with the JIT.
The JIT head assured the court that the team would identify the beneficiaries of the transactions.
He said that the team had found during its investigations that transactions were made through the fake accounts of rickshaw drivers and falooda vendors. As many as 36 companies associated with the Omni Group had been uncovered in the case.
The chief justice summoned the Sindh police chief in the next hearing on Oct 26 in Karachi.
Exemplary punishments should be handed to the bankers involved in these spurious bank account opening and shutting. Nobody should be spared.
I will lose faith in my country and the judiciary if Zardaris and others behind this are not held accountable even after this evidence.
Bankers – the partners in crime must also be blamed & jailed. These banks must reimburse the looted money to the State for recruiting criminals in their staff.
Justice should be seen in our lifetimes.
Transferred where? The banking trail is very clear and tangible.
For country's sake: please recover all looted and fake accounts money as quickly as possible, before it is too late. Don't delay nor create any further topi dramas!
IK filling his pockets
What was the destination of these transactions...!
This happens when you have bankers hired on political behest and nepotism who have to obey orders from the higher ups. What a mess in Sindh in particular yet we have Zardari lecturing us on how to govern?
All these transactions carry a trail and it can be traced.
Zardari and Sharifs qualify for Chancellor and Vice Chancellorship of "International Corruption University". They must be decorated with "Loot and Plunder award".