Former PU VC, others remanded to jail in corruption case

Rana BilalUpdated October 22, 2018

Punjab University. — File Photo
An accountability court on Monday sent Punjab University's former vice chancellor, Dr Mujahid Kamran, and others to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism.

NAB's Lahore chapter in an application informed the court that it had concluded its investigation and that "further physical custody of the accused persons shall not be fruitful for the prosecution".

The anti-corruption watchdog subsequently requested the court grant a 14-day judicial remand of the suspects, including Dr Kamran, Prof Dr Raas Masood, Prof Dr Liaqat Ali, Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid.

NAB in its application stated that the bureau's chairman had issued arrest warrants for the suspects on Oct 3 after which they were taken into custody on Oct 11.

After this they were presented before the accountability court which granted NAB a 10-day physical remand of the suspects. They were presented in court today as the remand expired.

Charges against Dr Kamran and others

The main charge they are facing is related to 550 illegal appointments, mostly grade 17 and above between 2013 and 2016.

Sources have claimed that most of the jobs were given on a contract basis and no selection rules were followed and the contracts were renewed.

Dr Mujahid has also been accused of illegally appointing his second wife Dr Shazia Qureshi as principal of the Punjab University Law College (PULC).

“The suspect had also awarded scholarships to favourite students and was involved in award of contract in violation of procurement rules,” the source had claimed.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 22, 2018 01:54pm

I say to NAB - speed up your investigation and either charge the accused (based on evidence) or release them. Don't waste states time and money on weak cases.

