DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Russian army contingent arrives to participate in joint training exercise with Pak army

Dawn.comOctober 22, 2018

Email

The Russian Army contingent arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise ‘Druzhba-III’. — Photo courtesy of Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Twitter
The Russian Army contingent arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise ‘Druzhba-III’. — Photo courtesy of Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Twitter

A Russian Army contingent has arrived in Pakistan to participate in a Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise named Druzhba-III, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Monday.

The Russian Army contingent arrives in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy of Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Twitter
The Russian Army contingent arrives in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy of Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Twitter

"This is third exercise as part of Pak-Russia bilateral training cooperation," the DG ISPR wrote adding that the first exercise was held in Pakistan in 2016 and the second in Russia in 2017.

According to Radio Pakistan, the drills are expected to go on till Nov 4.

The first ever joint Pak-Russian exercise in Sept 2016 was seen as a demonstration of closer defence ties between both countries after they signed a military cooperation pact in 2014.

It boosted cooperation for promoting international security, intensification of counter terrorism efforts and arms control activities, and strengthened collaboration in various military fields.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Husain
Oct 22, 2018 12:39pm

The only nation that supported india is also drifting away from it. So, who's isolated now, ha?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Way forward

Way forward

The public education system is in dire need of reform.

Editorial

October 22, 2018

Criticising the bureaucracy

IT is emerging as an unfortunate trend and it ought to be curbed quickly if the PTI is to grow in its role as a...
Updated October 22, 2018

From PTA to FIA

WHEN it comes to tackling cybercrime in Pakistan, the problems are two-fold. First, the hurried passing of the...
Thar deaths
Updated October 22, 2018

Thar deaths

It is an unfortunate fact that the country tends to not remember its most vulnerable citizens in their time of need.
October 21, 2018

FATF’s demands

IT is not unexpected, but it is hugely disappointing. Pakistan’s continued entanglement with the Paris-based...
October 21, 2018

Curbs on media?

THE PTI government’s intentions with regard to the media are rightly fuelling a growing sense of unease. At a...
October 21, 2018

Sartorial choices

WHEN it comes to women’s clothing, everyone has an opinion. Recently, two separate incidents were making the ...