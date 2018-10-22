DAWN.COM

PM Khan condemns 'new cycle' of killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces

Dawn.comOctober 22, 2018

Premier Imran Khan condemns killings of "innocent Kashmiris". — Photo/File
Premier Imran Khan condemns killings of "innocent Kashmiris". — Photo/File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday strongly condemned the recent killing of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, PM Khan decried the "new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris" and repeated his stance that the solution to the region's dispute laid in dialogue.

"It is time India realised [that] it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," said the premier.

Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in response to PM Khan's tweet, welcomed "Pakistan's concern" but called for Pakistan to "do much more" in order to "put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human rights abuse that Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of Indian state".

On Sunday, three armed Kashmiris were shot dead in an exchange of fire by Indian security forces, and six civilians, who were part of a demonstration against Indian rule, died in a subsequent explosion. While Indian forces claimed that the blast was caused by "leftover explosives", residents said Indian forces had blasted the house where an unknown number of suspected Kashmiri fighters were trapped.

India has some 500,000 troops deployed in Kashmir. Popular unrest has been rising since 2016 when a charismatic young Kashmiri leader, Burhan Wani, was shot dead by Indian forces. More than 100 civilians died in subsequent weeks of protest.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the decades of fighting in Kashmir.

Comments (45)

Suryakant Agrawal
Oct 22, 2018 12:18pm

Please stop meddling in troubled water. This will bring peace.

Recommend 0
Mohd Nisar Khan,Srinagar
Oct 22, 2018 12:18pm

Imran Khan is trying to use diversionary tactics to divert people from PTI's failures

Recommend 0
Manish
Oct 22, 2018 12:20pm

There are many Pakistanies in India, what do you say.

Recommend 0
AS
Oct 22, 2018 12:23pm

Shame on Indian forces

Recommend 0
alex
Oct 22, 2018 12:23pm

yes your honor.... noted..

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Oct 22, 2018 12:24pm

So I guess he has found solutions to all the problems within his own country, and now moving on to solve the ones in rest of the world.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 22, 2018 12:26pm

At a time so critical for Pakistan raising the Kashmir issue and highlighting it is surely not a good idea. Pakistan at this time really needs to take care of itself being in the ICU.

Recommend 0
Pak Army
Oct 22, 2018 12:29pm

Indian security forces will stop to killing the innocent kishmiri people and leave with them in peace.Why UN security council do not take action against them?Why they need more evidence to move forward?UN council take action as soon and get the freedom from Indian brutal soldiers

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Oct 22, 2018 12:31pm

Fail pti govt, dont know how to run the govt. No policies as to how to remove country from economic crisis.

Recommend 0
Amit Gaikwad
Oct 22, 2018 12:34pm

Pm IK needs to learn history.... Shimla accord is the framework for resolution and not UN resolution...

Recommend 0
Husain
Oct 22, 2018 12:36pm

Shame on occupation forces!

Kashmir is Pakistan, and always will remain that way

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Oct 22, 2018 12:38pm

It's not diplomatic move and might be under pressure from anti India groups within Pak.Because PM doesn't give such kind of statements closing all the doors of possible talk in future.I won't say that IK doesn't know the damaging effect of this statement from PM rather he is being pressurized to do so. IK must work to make democracy in Pak capable of taking decisions independently for welfare of people.

Recommend 0
Lahori
Oct 22, 2018 12:41pm

Please take care of your economy and IMF proposals.

Recommend 0
Nadir
Oct 22, 2018 12:41pm

Be fair. IK’s team are responsible for the rupee devaluation in the past few weeks. That has cost Pakistan trillions. You cannot blame others for that.

Recommend 0
alex
Oct 22, 2018 12:45pm

talk less act more

Recommend 0
Peace
Oct 22, 2018 12:48pm

Please use your time and energy to bail out Pakistan from its woes.

Recommend 0
R Sultan
Oct 22, 2018 12:50pm

10's of thousand may have died but more will continue to die if this claim to the real estate between India & Pakistan go on and each interfering with the other.

Recommend 0
Atul .M
Oct 22, 2018 12:50pm

Mind your own bhsiness

Recommend 0
Atul .M
Oct 22, 2018 12:52pm

@Husain ,mind your own business

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 22, 2018 12:54pm

Diversionary tactics. With statements like this, do you expect talks? You are only strengthening hardline stand.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Oct 22, 2018 12:55pm

Good, devote all your time on it, you will be re elected again.

Recommend 0
human
Oct 22, 2018 12:56pm

he is just diverting people,he is failed as a PM

Recommend 0
Raju
Oct 22, 2018 01:02pm

So he wants another Shimla kind of discussion? we know what you mean be dailogue.

Recommend 0
kashmiri Eagle
Oct 22, 2018 01:05pm

@Mohd Nisar Khan,Srinagar
you are not Kashmiri for sure.

Recommend 0
Nicholas
Oct 22, 2018 01:14pm

India needs to go the China way.

Recommend 0
Jyoti
Oct 22, 2018 01:15pm

No good terrorist or bad terrorist. Pakistan must not support terrorists.

Recommend 0
dontdoit
Oct 22, 2018 01:17pm

I am very happy he is raising the issue, he should do it almost on daily basis. forget everything kashmir is the most important stuff for us. i don't care if we get imf money or not.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 22, 2018 01:18pm

@Atul .M Kashmir and the atrocities committed there are our business.

Recommend 0
siddh
Oct 22, 2018 01:20pm

@Mohd Nisar Khan,Srinagar very correct observation

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 22, 2018 01:20pm

@Manish I would say, get of rhe substance and support solution to IOK.

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 22, 2018 01:23pm

@kashmiri Eagle yes, you are right, but indicative of their nature, never truthful.

Recommend 0
Adil
Oct 22, 2018 01:24pm

@kashmiri Eagle you are not kashmiri for sure.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 22, 2018 01:31pm

Now people can forget IMF and stuff like that for sometime.

Recommend 0
Gypsy
Oct 22, 2018 01:33pm

How long India can suppress the legitimate rights of Kashmiris ? Despite hundreds of thousands of Indian Army in the Valley, if India cannot control the peoples voice in last 70 years, they should understand that it will never be able to suppress.

Recommend 0
Ekansh
Oct 22, 2018 01:39pm

@Gypsy says who

Recommend 0
NKG
Oct 22, 2018 01:41pm

IK can do nothing. He is a total flop. He will be kicked out very soon by the very same people who elected him expecting Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Red Indian
Oct 22, 2018 01:47pm

@NKG you are right.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 22, 2018 01:48pm

IK u r fit for nothing except tweeting

Recommend 0
Proud to be Indian
Oct 22, 2018 01:52pm

@Husain You can dream endlessly. Alll the best

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 22, 2018 01:53pm

PM Imran Khan should concentrate on his country, it is a wastage of time for Pakistan to speak on India's internal matters.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 22, 2018 01:55pm

Civilians should avoid encounter sites.

Recommend 0
Atis
Oct 22, 2018 01:55pm

Pakistan should come out of Kashmir for its own survival

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Oct 22, 2018 01:59pm

PM Pakistan is diverting attention of his own country problems with Kashmir. Pls solve your own country's problems. Stay away from our internal affairs.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 22, 2018 02:05pm

Frist need to repair his own home.

Recommend 0
Mukul
Oct 22, 2018 02:12pm

@AS focus on your failing economy your PM is trying to distract

Recommend 0

