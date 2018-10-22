DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani campaigner for women empowerment Salman Sufi receives Mother Teresa Award

Dawn.comUpdated October 22, 2018

Email

Sufi stresses upon India and Pakistan to compete with each other for eradicating violence against women. — Photo Release
Sufi stresses upon India and Pakistan to compete with each other for eradicating violence against women. — Photo Release

International public policy and gender reforms specialist Salman Sufi received the prestigious Mother Teresa Award in Mumbai on Sunday for his work on empowerment of women in Pakistan over the past four years.

Sufi, who authored the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016, has also conceptualised South Asia’s first one-stop help centre (Violence Against Women Centre) for female survivors of violence.

Sufi is also credited for launching Pakistan’s first campaign for women’s mobility called Women on Wheels. His work included adding chapters on women’s rights in Punjab text books.

According to a press release, Sufi in his acceptance speech paid tribute to Mother Teresa and the countless women who face abuse but are unable to seek justice.

He termed the status of women in Pakistan and India as alarming and asked both countries to compete with each other for eradicating violence against women.

Sufi acknowledged the political support of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif as the imperative factor behind the implementation of his women empowerment reforms.

He announced that he is planning to establish a network of his projects in all SAARC countries so an entire ecosystem of women's empowerment can be established across the South Asia region.

The award was conferred upon him by Harmony Foundation and Missions of Charity.

Other recipients included Shirin Ebadi (Nobel Laureate- 2003), Tawakkol Karman (Nobel Laureate- 2011), First Lady of Afghanistan Rula Ghani, Yeonmi Park ─ a North Korean refugee, Founder of Bring Back Our Girls Oby Ezekwesili, Nobel Laureate, Yazidi refugee and UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking Nadia Murad, and CEO and Founder of Pyramedia Dr Nashwa Al-Ruwaini.

The ceremony was attended by notables including Mahesh Bhatt, Dr Abraham Mathai, Rizwan Merchant and Bollywood stars.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Raza
Oct 22, 2018 11:29am

Congratulations. Please continue the good work as we are still a long way to be an inclusive, equality based society.

Recommend 0
Akram Khalid
Oct 22, 2018 11:44am

Congratulations to you Salman on this achievement. Your parents and other family members are proud of you. Keep it up

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Oct 22, 2018 12:31pm

Good job...

Recommend 0
aleem
Oct 22, 2018 12:47pm

bless you salman bhai

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Way forward

Way forward

The public education system is in dire need of reform.

Editorial

October 22, 2018

Criticising the bureaucracy

IT is emerging as an unfortunate trend and it ought to be curbed quickly if the PTI is to grow in its role as a...
Updated October 22, 2018

From PTA to FIA

WHEN it comes to tackling cybercrime in Pakistan, the problems are two-fold. First, the hurried passing of the...
Thar deaths
Updated October 22, 2018

Thar deaths

It is an unfortunate fact that the country tends to not remember its most vulnerable citizens in their time of need.
October 21, 2018

FATF’s demands

IT is not unexpected, but it is hugely disappointing. Pakistan’s continued entanglement with the Paris-based...
October 21, 2018

Curbs on media?

THE PTI government’s intentions with regard to the media are rightly fuelling a growing sense of unease. At a...
October 21, 2018

Sartorial choices

WHEN it comes to women’s clothing, everyone has an opinion. Recently, two separate incidents were making the ...