Karachi rickshaw driver succumbs to wounds after self-immolation attempt against 'police extortion'

Imtiaz AliOctober 22, 2018

According to the rickshaw driver, his challan was without any merit and the traffic police had victimised him several times. ─ Photo by Hufsa Chaudhry
A rickshaw driver who had attempted to self-immolate in protest over the alleged extortion by traffic police succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

Rickshaw driver Khalid had sprinkled oil on his body and set himself alight near the city police office in Karachi's Saddar area on Saturday, saying he was "fed up" with the daily challan and alleged "extortion" by the traffic police.

In his statement being shared on social media, Khalid had alleged that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Hanif had been extracting Rs100 from him daily. He gave the policeman Rs50 on Saturday, but the latter insisted on Rs100 and on refusal the ASI handed him a challan.

According to the rickshaw driver, his challan was without any merit and the traffic police had victimised him several times.

The rickshaw driver had been admitted to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment. Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG traffic to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him.

A police official had told Dawn that the traffic official Hanif claimed that he had issued a challan to the rickshaw driver for a violation of traffic rules.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh had suspended the traffic police official and visited the rickshaw driver at the hospital.

Subsequently, the policeman, Mohammad Hanif, was arrested and a case registered against him under section 161 as it was proved during the course of inquiry that Hanif had stopped the rickshaw driver with ulterior motive and for illegal gratification, a police officer said, adding that the case was registered on behalf of the state.

Sanity
Oct 22, 2018 11:16am

Shame on the PPP as they are the Provincial Governing Body in Sindh. And here, Zardari is talking about toppling the government in the centre due to so called; "inability to run the government". Shame on the PPP.

Abdul Wahid
Oct 22, 2018 11:26am

"alleged "extortion" "

As if it were not a well established fact personally experienced by almost everyone who ever drove a car or rode a motor bike in Karachi...

sajid
Oct 22, 2018 11:36am

This is very common practise and everyone knows but the police mafia is corrupt to the core.

Suleman
Oct 22, 2018 11:38am

Karachi and Sindh are in a mess and things will not improve until people get rid of Zardari and company!

AW
Oct 22, 2018 11:44am

There are scores of people in the country who are daily at the verge of killing themselves because they cannot put the food on the table and yet they must deal with a repressive and corrupt governmental system. The police is also a victim of the same system unable to feed their children without bribes.

M. Saeed
Oct 22, 2018 11:45am

Karachi police chief must make him a test case and award such an examplary punishment that the bad elements in police force get real fear of punishments on slightest waywardness.

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 22, 2018 11:51am

Each and every policemen of the country is involved in extortion.

