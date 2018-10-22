Karachi rickshaw driver succumbs to wounds after self-immolation attempt against 'police extortion'

A rickshaw driver who had attempted to self-immolate in protest over the alleged extortion by traffic police succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

Rickshaw driver Khalid had sprinkled oil on his body and set himself alight near the city police office in Karachi's Saddar area on Saturday, saying he was "fed up" with the daily challan and alleged "extortion" by the traffic police.

In his statement being shared on social media, Khalid had alleged that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Hanif had been extracting Rs100 from him daily. He gave the policeman Rs50 on Saturday, but the latter insisted on Rs100 and on refusal the ASI handed him a challan.

According to the rickshaw driver, his challan was without any merit and the traffic police had victimised him several times.

The rickshaw driver had been admitted to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment. Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG traffic to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him.

A police official had told Dawn that the traffic official Hanif claimed that he had issued a challan to the rickshaw driver for a violation of traffic rules.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh had suspended the traffic police official and visited the rickshaw driver at the hospital.

Subsequently, the policeman, Mohammad Hanif, was arrested and a case registered against him under section 161 as it was proved during the course of inquiry that Hanif had stopped the rickshaw driver with ulterior motive and for illegal gratification, a police officer said, adding that the case was registered on behalf of the state.