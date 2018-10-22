Govt ‘incompetent’ to run country, says Zardari
ISLAMABAD: Terming the present government “incompetent”, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has called upon all political parties to unite on one platform to declare that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government cannot run the country.
“Political forces will have to be united and pass a resolution that the present government cannot last long and is not capable of running the country,” Mr Zardari said in a vague term while speaking at a brief news conference after attending a lawyers’ convention organised by the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) here on Sunday.
Responding to a question about the possibility of his meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that presently he was facing cases that had been initiated during the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). However, he did not rule out the possibility of such a meeting. “The case which I am facing today was initiated by Nawaz Sharif. But it does not mean that a meeting cannot take place,” he said.
Mr Zardari, who did not appear to be in good health, evaded a response to the reported statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he had alleged that conspiracies were being hatched against his government. “Islamabad is always a centre of conspiracies,” he said with a meaningful smile.
Peoples Lawyers’ convention seeks right of appeal in suo motu cases, change in process for judges’ appointment; condemns NAB for ‘targeting’ opposition
Asked if the PPP would become part of any move to dislodge the government, he simply said: “We will decide when the time will come.”
The PPP leader said that when his party had acquired power in 2008, the country was facing a similar economic situation, but they neither depreciated the currency nor allowed price hike. He said the PPP government had introduced a number of “futuristic policies”, but these were stopped by the PML-N government. Calling Imran Khan “prime minister-select”, he said they had no expectations from the government.
Flanked by PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Mr Zardari said talks about deals like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), which had been offered by then military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf, were nothing but political stunt. Moreover, he said he had never benefited from any NRO and got himself acquitted after facing all the cases in courts.
In reply to a question, the PPP leader said he had never criticised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, though he objected to his policies and the manner of work. Agreeing that his party was involved in the appointment of the NAB chairman, he said: “Sometimes people with low mentality occupy big positions. When they get powers, they cannot handle it.”
Mr Zardari said that when he had become the country’s president, he transferred all the powers to parliament.
PLF resolution
Earlier, Nayyar Bokhari read out a 10-point resolution which was unanimously adopted by the participants of the lawyers convention presided over by PLF president Latif Khosa and attended by Asif Zardari as chief guest.
“The lawyers’ community as a whole and PLF feel that exercise of direct jurisdiction under Article 184(3) by the Supreme Court should be subjected to an appeal and, therefore, demands that the apex court in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 and the Parliament provide the right of appeal under Article 184(3) of the Constitution so as to comprehensively safeguard the rights of the people of Pakistan,” said the resolution.
Through the resolution, the PLF reiterated and reaffirmed “the principles of democracy, empowerment of the people of Pakistan through the provincial autonomy as enforced through the unanimously passed 18th Amendment in the Constitution and demands its implementation in letter and spirit”.
“Whereas justice delayed is justice denied it is a matter of grave concern that the pendency of cases for over decades has assumed an alarming proportion and hence the need of a regular judicial system in the hierarchy headed by the Supreme Court and a constitutional court has become imminent and appropriate legislation as envisaged by the PPP manifesto be promulgated to ensure expeditious justice to the people,” read the resolution.
It said: “The appointment in the judiciary has noticeably not brought about the desired results which requires a competitive and transparent induction of the best legal brains in the administration of justice and hence necessary amendments in law and Constitution be made by the appropriate authorities/legislatures to ensure a competitive, merit-based mechanism to ensure the best of the best judges are entrusted with the sacred duty of administering justice.”
The PLF convention expressed “grave concern” over the working of NAB, stating that “NAB has been acting in a very arbitrary, whimsical, capricious, discriminatory and autocratic manner. Even the Supreme Court time and again has noticed that NAB has no right to disgrace, humiliate and scandalise any person as compliant verification, inquiry or investigation and even trial don’t warrant any inference of guilt unless so judicially determined”.
The resolution said that “warrants of arrest by NAB are issued only against leaders of opposition while the ruling elite are exempted obviously leading to the inference that NAB is partisan which this house condemns”.
The participants of the convention declared that “the present government resulting out of a dubious electoral process has in the very short span of time exposed its complete incapacity to regulate the affairs of the state. The policies so far initiated have resulted in a colossal mess up and aggravated the economic crises. The price spiral has unprecedentedly depreciated the currency and resulted in price hike inflicting a bombshell on the people of Pakistan throwing not only the have-nots but the people into the abysmal dismay of poverty”.
“It is high time that the government in power resorts to consultative process of the issues in the Parliament taking the entire nation into confidence and taking decisions with consensus instead of the blame-game and the immaturity reflected so far from top to bottom in the government hierarchy,” the resolution said.
The participants urged the chief justice of Pakistan to ensure early hearing of the reference filed by Mr Zardari seeking to revisit the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case.
Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2018
Comments (51)
Yes surely because they are not robbers like PPP and PML N. obviously they do not know how to cheat country hence incapable!
Cartel of corrupt mafia in making. But you cant beat IK. He is too good againt all of you. Do what ever you want to do and you will fail InshAllah.
We have seen your competence over and over, but pls focus in Thar for now!
When crooks feel the heat, they all get together.
Former President Asif Zardari were the two previous corrupt to the core governments competent? Previous two PPP and PML-N governments, institutions and we the citizens are responsible for where we stand as a nation.
Why is this thug not in jail yet?
Mr Zardari, you are a fallen star. To gain sympathy of the general public, please use another card. For example one of the targeted minority communities for which even the Mullahs will support you overwhelmingly.
all corrupts will have to be united.
Under his 4 years , the currency dropped from 67 to around 112. How can he deny this fact which can be fact checked with the click of a mouse .
Asif Ali Zardari definitely feels the heat. If anyone really want to see incompetency and non-governance, visit sindh government offices. Bribery is very common. AAZ and Addi’s days are over.
He is thinking about Sindh Government.
Competency or not all we know is that the new government is not corrupt and that is what is causing the corrupt to go mad as they know their time is up.
Give them 5 years before judging
The only thing he is right in there is that he handed over the power to the parliament. The rest is a pack of lies. Musharaf left a good economy - over 10 billion in reserves and no involvement with IMF. Worst terrorism took place inside Pakistan in his time and he had no policy to combat it. Black water was all over in Pakistan. Drone attacks started in his time and he did nothing to stop them. Despite all these shortcomings he did not allow one letter to be written to Swiss Authorities to regarding his stolen money. He insisted it could be cone after he would leave the office. But now he wants IK to go after 2 months in power.
Is there any doubts about it? May be previous governments were not ideal, and were found involved in many controversies, but this govt is a joke. They have already given us a trailer in 2 months so far. However let us give them time of 100 days, to remove rest of the doubts.
This poor old guy, Zardari. He "protesteth too much".
You are right, they are incompetent coz they haven't put you behind bars yet..
Goons are out .
Zardari is trying to get all the thief’s together to save His own assssssd.
Yes he is right.....Nawaz Sharif should be the PM....He is the only person who can bring back the economy on track....
And you had done wonders with Gilani and Pervez Ashraf? Arbab Alamgir and Asma Arbab had changed the fortunes of this wrecked nation overnight!
If PM Imran Khan government is incompetent, bring a no confidence motion against him, still the law will take the path according to Constitution. But never think of ‘ doctrine of necessity ‘ the Bractons doctrine has been several times invoked in some Common Wealth Nations including Pakistan. Today the situation is different, no way for any doctrine, in fact much better ‘ mutual agreements to enforce actions against money laundering ‘ in practice. Instead of frustration the affected respondents must face the cases in courts. PLF can pass resolutions, no big deal, but Constitution cannot be amended by ‘resolutions ‘.The present Constitution is sufficient to address the nation needs, and quite firm about punishments to corrupt as far as review provision or right of appeal on suo moto cases decisions, the respondents can always appeal if he has some new convincing evidences to his favor. But unfortunately in Pakistan the appeals or review petitions are filed to buy time nothing else.
All the thieves are scared now.
Zardari is predicting well here. The government has to bring its act together, as it seems that PTI is still in opposition mood. Days are running out!
Mr Asif and mr sharif are responsible for situation of the country today. Becuase their govts get the loans from the IMF and where that money goes no one knows. Ineed PTI's leadership is amature to run the country's matter but they are elected by the people of the country and give them chance to learn. This is totaly unfair that after two months of the election opposition parties want a miracle.
Frustrating policies of the new govt is creating full of confusions among the people. Naya Pakistan is chaotic.
PPP and PML are corrupt and PTI is incompetent . So people have no other choice. So they chose Pti atleast its not corrupt
Zardari should bring back looted money or government should squeeze him. Then we will see if the government is competent or not.
Those who talk more work less and vice versa.
Pls stop calling current government incompetent that is absured, it is not fair to hold this govt up to ridicule, look into your own record, you was the head of this country what changes have you brought into this country apart from sinking it in an abyss of hopelessness such as internal and external debt.
Your government's were more incompetent... both PPP and PML-N have landed Pakistan in this financial mess. How can looters say that this government is incompetent. Both you and nawaz arfe hand in glove.
Imran has shown how the old parties are hub of corruption and only interested in protecting themselves....sadly there are still enough people in Pakistan who cannot see their true faces....
Screams of Poloiticians have begun as qouted by Imran Khan.
Excellent move by Zardari before it's too late for him. Interesting to see how he escapes years of corruption :)
Wonder what were their achievement when they were running the country...time for introspection for pmln n ppp..you can lie to people. But You can't lie to your soul.When you see a good person, think of becoming like her/him. When you see someone not so good, reflect on your own weak points.
When jail becomes imminent then these kind of speeches surfaces. So far there is no room for corruption anymore under the current govt. I hope people understand this by now and support the govt to eliminate the money driven politics from Pakistan. Everyone is not trying to save their money, and property from being confiscated. Never thought I would see this in my lifetime.
Shame on you and govt. only increased loans to country by living luxury lifestyle. Now your time is over NAB and court is following you to enter you to jail.
The irony of a consistent incompetent character calling a few weeks old govt incompetent....
Yes , you are right, because only crook and corrupt like you can run government.............
Yes Zardari and Nawaz are the only competent politicians who can loot and run the country. Both the persons have destroyed the country and brought us to this plight. Imran Khan is straight forward and an honest person who is trying to bring country on the right track.
Sindh is the hub of incompetency, and corruption where PPP has been in power for last 10 years. Now AZ is lecturing on "competency". What an irony!
Governments WERE only competent to loot the nation.
AAZ, Your time and days are gone!
For once in my life I have to agree with zardari. This PTI Govt is turning out to be a bad joke
PM Imran Khan Niazi rightly pointed out that Nawaz and Zardari are faces of the same coin as both were extremely corrupt. He also never wanted to have anything to do with Fazlur Rahman. He was prepared to lose the elections , but never wanted to join any one of them.
High time for IK and team to improve performance, never seen such a lack luster performance, they need to appoint technocrat as ministers if they don’t have experienced people, the only ministery that looks OK is foreign minister Qureshi and his team,
Yes Imran Khan incompetent to make 20 to 50 percent from each project and put in his pocket.
The present government is and will be a disaster for Pakistan.There is no experience in governance.
Look, look Zardari is talking about "Incompetency"! What a joke.
Your time will come. Adiala beckons!
@Citizen .."Why is this thug not in jail yet?"
He's going there soon...that's why he's frustrated and showing tantrums!