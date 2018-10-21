19 passengers killed in Dera Ghazi Khan accident

At least 19 people reportedly lost their lives and more than 40 others were injured when two passenger coaches collided with each other near Pull Ghazi Ghat area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

According to the rescue and police officials, 15 people died on the spot while the injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals where four people succumbed to their injuries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi have expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in Dera Ghazi Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, they expressed sympathy and condoled with the bereaved families. They also directed the local authorities to provide best medical assistance to the injured passengers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condoled over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.