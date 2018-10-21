All parties should unite to present motion against PTI govt's incompetence, says Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the incumbent government has shown its incompetence in a very short span of time and now "all political parties should unite and present a motion against the government's failure".
While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Zardari said that a principle-based decision will have to be made to correct the direction in which the country is currently heading.
"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is calling peoples' servants to answer questions in investigations, the same has happened in the time of former president Pervez Musharraf," he said.
Answering a question, Zardari said he did not make any remarks about the NAB chairman, rather he raised questions about the latter's thinking and manner of work.
Without naming anyone, the former president said that when some people are given charge of an important office, their manners change completely.
"When I became the president I transferred all powers to the parliament," he recalled, "But Nawaz Sharif did not like any of our policies."
Speaking of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), Zardari said he was still facing the cases formed against him during PML-N's government.
The former president claimed he did not take any advantage of NRO but said that parties like MQM and people like Nawaz Sharif may have taken advantage of it.
Zardari claimed the people's party gave China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and many other programmes to Pakistan during their tenure.
Comments (22)
Mr. 10-30 percent you have no shame, no credibility and no moral values. You nurtured corruption in every institution of Pakistan, looted Pakistan's money, shipped it overseas in launches and thru model girls. You destroyed Pakistan infrastructures such as roads, water supply, water treatment, hospitals and schools. You should be in jail instead of Parliament and not talk about governance of Pakistan.
Even if PPP gave programmes like CPEC, no big deal, it was their duty to serve, but it was not their duty to extract money from developing projects and invest abroad. After diehard efforts to get some bail out from grave corruption cases, and failing in any sort of amnesty from PTI government, Mr Zardari got frustrated and talking about moving against PTI. Please try your all cards, you’ll fail continuously unless you are cleared from money laundering and fake account cases.
This government is only two months old. Give them some more space to prove its capability.
Imran Khan hai just decided to have alook at Thar, he has not visited as yet and they are loosing their minds.
imran khan said they will unite and cry.and he was spot on
All thieves will unit. Take one by one otherwise they may win to fix present setup
Look, who is talking?
Now what has prompted this?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad - Mr 10%.
@nisar - Spot on.
This so called political pandits are trying to fool the nation by calling this type of press conference. Every sensible Pakistani know the motive behind it. Being a senior citizen of Pakistan I know very well what PPP and PMLN government did for Pakistan. Both parties are unable to digest the win of PTI and trying to derail the Democratic process which needs to be stabilized. I humbly request all political parties to participate stabilizing Pakistan.
Threat to zardari and sharifs threat to democracy. We don’t need your democracy.
“...Zardari claimed the people's party gave China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and many other programmes to Pakistan during their tenure...”
What do you mean “gave”? Why do you politicians want the electorate to be grateful for when you do you job? You get paid for this work (and extract other benefits). Use the word “gave” if PPP had paid for the CPEC! not when it was part of the job that we the people have paid for.
Desperate times call for desperate press conferences
lie a thousand times, so people start believing you but in Zardari's case he has lied so many times that nobody believes him but himself
I am amused everything time I hear Bilawal and Zardari call Imran Khan a "select" prime minister. How can they forget how they became leaders of PPP. They are there only because of their links with Benazir. They have done nothing to become leaders of PPP. At least Imran has been struggling for the last 20 years.
Trying to save his skin
When Imran Khan says that he would go after the corrupt and stop money laundering people tell him that this can not be the basis of any economic reforms. They say a sound economic policy needs to be put in place. But the truth is that no economic policy would work, even those made by the economists of Harvard, if corruption, money laundering and dishonesty continue. Pakistan's economic turmoil is not because our economy has no potential to grow but because corruption and money laundering at the helm of affairs sucked the potential of our economy. IK's fight against corruption, money laundering and dishonesty would not only lay the foundation for a practical economic policy but a prosperous Pakistan propelled by motivated, passionate and honest Pakistanis who want nothing but growth for their beloved country.
Somebody must shut these attitudes for ever --- need a gillotine perhaps.
Yes Mr. ZARDARI your time is coming. That why you and the other thieves are starting making noise because soon it will be your turn.
It seem that the pressure and guilt have spoken.Corruption cannot hide.Well done captain.Your bait has worked.Nab all those who have looted this country. We all support you for this.
He hopes to correct the direction in which he is headed. To prison.