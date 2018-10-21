All parties should unite to present motion against PTI govt's incompetence, says Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the incumbent government has shown its incompetence in a very short span of time and now "all political parties should unite and present a motion against the government's failure".

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Zardari said that a principle-based decision will have to be made to correct the direction in which the country is currently heading.

"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is calling peoples' servants to answer questions in investigations, the same has happened in the time of former president Pervez Musharraf," he said.

Answering a question, Zardari said he did not make any remarks about the NAB chairman, rather he raised questions about the latter's thinking and manner of work.

Without naming anyone, the former president said that when some people are given charge of an important office, their manners change completely.

"When I became the president I transferred all powers to the parliament," he recalled, "But Nawaz Sharif did not like any of our policies."

Speaking of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), Zardari said he was still facing the cases formed against him during PML-N's government.

The former president claimed he did not take any advantage of NRO but said that parties like MQM and people like Nawaz Sharif may have taken advantage of it.

Zardari claimed the people's party gave China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and many other programmes to Pakistan during their tenure.