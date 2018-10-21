Suspected ride-hailing service driver who 'harassed' Karachi woman released on bail

A city court on Sunday released on bail a suspected ride-hailing service driver who was arrested a day earlier for allegedly harassed a woman. The driver has denied the charges.

On Saturday, a woman travelling from Gulshan-i-Iqbal to Saddar jumped out of her car near a five-star hotel on the Sharea Faisal. In her statement, she claimed she had jumped out of the moving vehicle as the driver was allegedly harassing her.

City Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro said a police party had rushed to the spot and taken both the driver and the woman to a police station, where the driver was arrested on charges of harassment.

SSP Soomro added that the Saddar police had registered an FIR against the driver on the woman's complaint under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The court today ordered the driver's release against bail worth Rs10,000.

Both Careem and Uber have denied that the driver is associated with either of their companies.