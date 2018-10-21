Australia destroyer Abbas shoots to third in Test rankings
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas rose to number three in the Test bowling rankings on Sunday following his 17 wickets in the series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.
The 28-year-old took 10 for 95 to help Pakistan to their biggest Test win — a 373-run hammering of Australia — in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday, giving them a 1-0 series win. He took seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai.
The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings see Abbas shoot to third from 14th and he is now behind only England's James Anderson and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.
Abbas has taken 59 wickets in his 10 matches and became the joint second-fastest Pakistani to take 50 wickets during the second Test — a mark he shares with legendary paceman Waqar Younis and Shabbir Ahmed.
Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the fastest to reach 50 wickets, taking just nine Tests.
Comments (5)
Had he taken just one more wicket in first test he would be sharing this feat with Yasir Shah..
Congrutulations young man. Keep it up.
Looking at the recent history of Pakistani cricket, there is a 90% chance that no one would remember this guy in a year's time. I have seen many a good cricketers shooting to fame overnight, media turning them into tomorrow's Wasim and Waqar, and their sun setting even before it rose. Give them time to settle down, otherwise you will have more Aamir and sharjils who will get into the tangle of betting scams simply because they want to make a quick buck.
Well done young man, don't relax and, keep working hard!
Great accomplishment by Abbas. Unfortunately PCB has given him category C contract. Why?