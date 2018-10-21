3 Kashmiri fighters, 6 civilians die in IHK amid battle, clashes
Violence across India-held Kashmir left at least 14 people dead on Sunday, police and military officials said, including six civilians who were killed when an explosion detonated among a crowd protesting against Indian rule.
Thousands of demonstrators, some hurling stones, marched on a village in southern Kulgam town where Indian government forces were battling an unknown number of suspected Kashmiri fighters.
Three suspects were shot dead in the exchange but a subsequent explosion at the scene killed five demonstrators, said Inspector General of police Swayam Prakash Pani.
“Protestors ignored warnings and soon overwhelmed the site, where five died after being hit when leftover explosives went off,” he told AFP.
A sixth civilian injured in the explosion later died at a hospital in Srinagar.
Moreover, As the fighting raged, anti-India protesters tried to reach the site of the standoff. They threw stones at government forces hoping to help the trapped armed Kashmiris escape. Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, leaving at least 30 injured.
Mobile telephone services were suspended in the area as protests spread to other areas including Srinagar, where police used tear gas to disperse angry crowds.
Elsewhere, fighting near the de facto border dividing the contested Himalayan region between India and Pakistan also left three soldiers and two unidentified fighters dead.
Many in Kashmir support rebels who have been fighting for decades for independence or a merger with Pakistan, which like India also claims the territory in full.
India has some 500,000 troops deployed in Kashmir. Popular unrest has been rising since 2016 when a charismatic young Kashmiri leader was shot dead by Indian forces. More than 100 civilians died in subsequent weeks of protest.
Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the decades of fighting across Indian Kashmir.
Pakistan condemns martyrdom of Kashmiri youth
Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the "martyrdom of nine Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the latest act off state terrorism in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir", Radio Pakistan reported.
In a statement, the minister has drawn the attention of world community towards the worst atrocities carried out by the Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris.
"The world conscience should raise its voice on this barbaric treatment," the minister said, adding that Pakistan will continue to expose the true face of India on all international forums.
What is the solution. ??
Where are the champions of human rights,democracy and freedom of expression.Brutalities being metted to innocent civilians in the garb of counter insurgency
This explains everything.
"S.P. Pani, a top police officer, said the civilians assembled at the site despite repeated requests to stay away as soldiers were still clearing the area. "Someone from the crowd fiddled with an un-exploded explosive substance, resulting in the tragic incident," he said. "
Waste of life (lives), when State and Central Government is making every effort to develop J&K spending crores.
@Zahid .Without Pakistan,s support, the problem will solve itself, therefore Pakistan must and should play a positive role.
No Kashmiri wants to pick up arms, some of them are feel forced to when their freedom of expression is throttled. The feel that it is the only way to express their issues. When internet, media, and other outlets are banned, I believe stone pelting is the only way to get heard, although taking up arms by some cannot be endorsed.
@Zahid Would you be talking about freedom of expression and human rights - when someone who lives or enters your house - such as a friend, relative guest, visitor - holds a gun to your head and demand ransom?
In a democracy there is rule of law and due process- if ignored rule of law takes precedence.
@Srini Fictitious arguments
Follow law stay safe or face consequences
They know it is an uphill task to get freedom and they will most likely never see it. Still they sacrifized everything for freedom. I solute such brave human beings.
Keep on harping K issue diverting ur precious time and effort from real problems.It didn't help u in past 70 years.We will build our economy slowly.We have time ,patience and money while u keep knocking IMFs door.
Where are these militants getting arms from?
When all other states can coexist with each other without losing their uniqueness why this particular state has problem with Indian Union? Something is fundamentally wrong with this people and their culture.
@Guruswamy Bang on
Serves them right!
@Srini Do you believe this ?
Shame on Human Rights watch and USA who only use Human rights for their benefits
@Guruswamy they follow you know who
We urge and request Kashmiri leadership to resolve issue within existing boundaries to avoid further bloodshed.
@Srini Thanks for clarifying to unsubstantiated allegations of this minister of Pakistan calling terrorists and its supporters fighters, as if they are his own.
@Srini Sir truth they are writing but will not believe . As per then CM Ms. Mufti that in the place of conflict what were the boys doing & she further said that they (boys) must be fetching toffees it may be history what was fact.