3 Kashmiri fighters, 6 civilians die in IHK amid battle, clashes

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated October 21, 2018

Residents look on as smoke billows from a house after a gunfight with Indian forces in Kulgam town. —AFP
Kashmiri men gesture as another lies on the ground after a blast near a residential house where three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight with Indian forces in Kulgam. —AFP
Violence across India-held Kashmir left at least 14 people dead on Sunday, police and military officials said, including six civilians who were killed when an explosion detonated among a crowd protesting against Indian rule.

Thousands of demonstrators, some hurling stones, marched on a village in southern Kulgam town where Indian government forces were battling an unknown number of suspected Kashmiri fighters.

Three suspects were shot dead in the exchange but a subsequent explosion at the scene killed five demonstrators, said Inspector General of police Swayam Prakash Pani.

“Protestors ignored warnings and soon overwhelmed the site, where five died after being hit when leftover explosives went off,” he told AFP.

A sixth civilian injured in the explosion later died at a hospital in Srinagar.

Moreover, As the fighting raged, anti-India protesters tried to reach the site of the standoff. They threw stones at government forces hoping to help the trapped armed Kashmiris escape. Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, leaving at least 30 injured.

Mobile telephone services were suspended in the area as protests spread to other areas including Srinagar, where police used tear gas to disperse angry crowds.

Elsewhere, fighting near the de facto border dividing the contested Himalayan region between India and Pakistan also left three soldiers and two unidentified fighters dead.

Many in Kashmir support rebels who have been fighting for decades for independence or a merger with Pakistan, which like India also claims the territory in full.

India has some 500,000 troops deployed in Kashmir. Popular unrest has been rising since 2016 when a charismatic young Kashmiri leader was shot dead by Indian forces. More than 100 civilians died in subsequent weeks of protest.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the decades of fighting across Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan condemns martyrdom of Kashmiri youth

Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the "martyrdom of nine Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the latest act off state terrorism in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir", Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, the minister has drawn the attention of world community towards the worst atrocities carried out by the Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris.

"The world conscience should raise its voice on this barbaric treatment," the minister said, adding that Pakistan will continue to expose the true face of India on all international forums.

Sympathiser
Oct 21, 2018 04:16pm

What is the solution. ??

Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 21, 2018 04:16pm

Where are the champions of human rights,democracy and freedom of expression.Brutalities being metted to innocent civilians in the garb of counter insurgency

Recommend 0
Srini
Oct 21, 2018 04:28pm

This explains everything.

"S.P. Pani, a top police officer, said the civilians assembled at the site despite repeated requests to stay away as soldiers were still clearing the area. "Someone from the crowd fiddled with an un-exploded explosive substance, resulting in the tragic incident," he said. "

Recommend 0
Jason
Oct 21, 2018 05:05pm

Waste of life (lives), when State and Central Government is making every effort to develop J&K spending crores.

Recommend 0
Yash
Oct 21, 2018 05:29pm

@Zahid .Without Pakistan,s support, the problem will solve itself, therefore Pakistan must and should play a positive role.

Recommend 0
Muneeb, A Kashmiri
Oct 21, 2018 05:32pm

No Kashmiri wants to pick up arms, some of them are feel forced to when their freedom of expression is throttled. The feel that it is the only way to express their issues. When internet, media, and other outlets are banned, I believe stone pelting is the only way to get heard, although taking up arms by some cannot be endorsed.

Recommend 0
Ven
Oct 21, 2018 05:35pm

@Zahid Would you be talking about freedom of expression and human rights - when someone who lives or enters your house - such as a friend, relative guest, visitor - holds a gun to your head and demand ransom?

In a democracy there is rule of law and due process- if ignored rule of law takes precedence.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 21, 2018 05:59pm

@Srini Fictitious arguments

Recommend 0
SK
Oct 21, 2018 06:08pm

Follow law stay safe or face consequences

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 21, 2018 06:15pm

They know it is an uphill task to get freedom and they will most likely never see it. Still they sacrifized everything for freedom. I solute such brave human beings.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Oct 21, 2018 06:24pm

Keep on harping K issue diverting ur precious time and effort from real problems.It didn't help u in past 70 years.We will build our economy slowly.We have time ,patience and money while u keep knocking IMFs door.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 21, 2018 06:34pm

Where are these militants getting arms from?

Recommend 0
Guruswamy
Oct 21, 2018 06:56pm

When all other states can coexist with each other without losing their uniqueness why this particular state has problem with Indian Union? Something is fundamentally wrong with this people and their culture.

Recommend 0
jameel
Oct 21, 2018 07:28pm

@Guruswamy Bang on

Recommend 0
MS
Oct 21, 2018 07:33pm

Serves them right!

Recommend 0
Silent but not blind
Oct 21, 2018 07:33pm

@Srini Do you believe this ?

Recommend 0
Ayaan
Oct 21, 2018 07:34pm

Shame on Human Rights watch and USA who only use Human rights for their benefits

Recommend 0
Sd
Oct 21, 2018 07:38pm

@Guruswamy they follow you know who

Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 21, 2018 08:02pm

We urge and request Kashmiri leadership to resolve issue within existing boundaries to avoid further bloodshed.

Recommend 0
Prapur
Oct 21, 2018 08:04pm

@Srini Thanks for clarifying to unsubstantiated allegations of this minister of Pakistan calling terrorists and its supporters fighters, as if they are his own.

Recommend 0
Bupi
Oct 21, 2018 08:04pm

@Srini Sir truth they are writing but will not believe . As per then CM Ms. Mufti that in the place of conflict what were the boys doing & she further said that they (boys) must be fetching toffees it may be history what was fact.

Recommend 0

