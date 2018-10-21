DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chaotic Afghan parliamentary elections enter second day

APOctober 21, 2018

Email

Afghan Independent Election Commission official scans a voter's finger with a biometric device at a polling centre. — AFP
Afghan Independent Election Commission official scans a voter's finger with a biometric device at a polling centre. — AFP

Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have entered a second day following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.

Independent Elections Commission Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat says over 3 million people out of 8.8 million registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday.

The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest in the southern Uruzgan province.

Polling on Sunday continues in 401 voting centres, including 45 in Kabul. Polls close at 4 p.m. (1130 GMT). Results will be announced next month.

Twenty-seven civilians and 11 Afghan security forces were killed and more than 100 others wounded in nearly 200 attacks on election day across the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 21, 2018

FATF’s demands

IT is not unexpected, but it is hugely disappointing. Pakistan’s continued entanglement with the Paris-based...
October 21, 2018

Curbs on media?

THE PTI government’s intentions with regard to the media are rightly fuelling a growing sense of unease. At a...
October 21, 2018

Sartorial choices

WHEN it comes to women’s clothing, everyone has an opinion. Recently, two separate incidents were making the ...
Kandahar attack
Updated October 20, 2018

Kandahar attack

Assassination of a notorious police general inside governor’s compound is shocking.
October 20, 2018

GSP-Plus facility

GENEROUS tariff concessions given by the European Union on its imports from Pakistan under the GSP-Plus facility...
October 20, 2018

Kaneria’s confession

FORMER leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s recent confession regarding his role in a spot-fixing scandal that had rocked...