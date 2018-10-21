Islamabad woman arrested for allegedly abusing, threatening police officials in viral video

A woman in Islamabad was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing, threatening and misbehaving with police officials at an entry point to the Diplomatic Enclave after her vehicle, which was missing a number plate, was stopped by police.

The incident came to the notice of law enforcement and government officials after a video of the back-and-forth between the woman and police officers went viral on social media on Saturday.

The viral video showed the woman furiously yelling, using abusive language and hurling threats at police officials who had stopped her at the checkpoint because her car did not have a number plate.

She repeatedly asked the police to provide a "genuine reason" as to why she had been stopped, and even pressured the police officers to permit the vehicle to enter the Diplomatic Enclave, a highly sensitive and secure location in Islamabad, where government buildings, foreign missions and offices are located.

A case was subsequently registered against the woman at the Secretariat Police Station under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

She was arrested from a local housing society today and shifted to a police station for women. She was later sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to police officials, she is a doctor by profession and her husband serves in the Pakistan Army's medical corps.

Police officials said that she came to Gate-1 of the Diplomatic Enclave in a black Honda car which did not have the number plate. When the police officials saw a car without a number plate they intercepted it.

Upon inquiry, she introduced herself and said she was heading towards the US Embassy, the police stated. She was, however, denied entry because according to the Standard Operating Procedure, vehicles without a number plate are not allowed to enter the Diplomatic Enclave.

Police said the woman then lost her temper and began threatening the officials with dire consequences and using foul language.

Later, she also produced the car's number plate, police said, adding that she also made a call and handed her cellphone over to one of the policemen at the entry point.

Police said that the man she had called introduced himself as an embassy official and asked the policeman to allow her to enter the enclave but he refused. The woman left the area after the heated argument with police officials.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi also took notice of the woman's behaviour with police officials and reminded citizens that no one is above the law. He directed officials to take action as per the law and asked police to submit a report on the matter.