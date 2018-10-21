Islamabad woman arrested for allegedly abusing, threatening police officials in viral video
A woman in Islamabad was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing, threatening and misbehaving with police officials at an entry point to the Diplomatic Enclave after her vehicle, which was missing a number plate, was stopped by police.
The incident came to the notice of law enforcement and government officials after a video of the back-and-forth between the woman and police officers went viral on social media on Saturday.
The viral video showed the woman furiously yelling, using abusive language and hurling threats at police officials who had stopped her at the checkpoint because her car did not have a number plate.
She repeatedly asked the police to provide a "genuine reason" as to why she had been stopped, and even pressured the police officers to permit the vehicle to enter the Diplomatic Enclave, a highly sensitive and secure location in Islamabad, where government buildings, foreign missions and offices are located.
A case was subsequently registered against the woman at the Secretariat Police Station under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).
She was arrested from a local housing society today and shifted to a police station for women. She was later sent to jail on judicial remand.
According to police officials, she is a doctor by profession and her husband serves in the Pakistan Army's medical corps.
Police officials said that she came to Gate-1 of the Diplomatic Enclave in a black Honda car which did not have the number plate. When the police officials saw a car without a number plate they intercepted it.
Upon inquiry, she introduced herself and said she was heading towards the US Embassy, the police stated. She was, however, denied entry because according to the Standard Operating Procedure, vehicles without a number plate are not allowed to enter the Diplomatic Enclave.
Police said the woman then lost her temper and began threatening the officials with dire consequences and using foul language.
Later, she also produced the car's number plate, police said, adding that she also made a call and handed her cellphone over to one of the policemen at the entry point.
Police said that the man she had called introduced himself as an embassy official and asked the policeman to allow her to enter the enclave but he refused. The woman left the area after the heated argument with police officials.
Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi also took notice of the woman's behaviour with police officials and reminded citizens that no one is above the law. He directed officials to take action as per the law and asked police to submit a report on the matter.
Comments (19)
Good, now she can sit in jail for a while and cool down.
Good. The lady didn't behave like a good citizen. The security officer was only doing his job.
Spoiled people need to brought down to ground.
Of course she does not think she is just another plebeian! It seems she herself doesn’t hold a governmental position but obviously she is driven by something she things powerful enough to raise her above everything under the sun including law and its rule. Let’s see what the law is and where it’s placed under her or above her.
We as citizens have been failed to respect the law and then we blame authorities and police for not enforcingthe law. Such a shameful incident but the positive side is Shehryar afridi has asked to take actions per law without taking account of status of the accused.
if they really want to enforce law, it must be enforced equally. have you ever seen how these policemen behave with bikers right in front of PM house barricade? this woman would have got away if video had not been recorded.
Good job done by our LEA
well done police and well done Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi justice prevail
Question is; Why this attitude of civilians are like this for police?
This lady in the video should be ashamed of herself... threatening a servicemen with dire consequences. She should lest apologise for her behaviour... the man did nothing wrong... he intact was doing his duty.. hats off to the man.... Some doctor... learning profanities... that what her education she should be ashamed of her self.
A very much needed action. Need to advertise and make example out of ppl who think they are above law. Only then violaters will be bridled. Law should be applucable equally on both rich & poor.
Another Pakpattan case?
They should arrest this women immediately. This is not acceptable. How can she talk like this.... this the police... nlock her up for 3 months
Nothing will change in pakistan, unless this culture ends.
Excellent result. She should be made to face the full force of Law.
So called elite hollow/powerful class think they are above law. She should be put behind bars and salute to our police.
BTW why this Diplomatic Enclave is no go area for common citizens of Pakistan? I also experienced the same treatment.
I am glad that the police was tough with her.She should be put behind bars for at least 3-months.
Very wrong conduct by the lady......she should be punished as per law ....