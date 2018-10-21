DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan opposes Islamabad’s decision to cut NFC share

Saleem ShahidUpdated October 21, 2018

Email

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. — File
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. — File

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government has decided to oppose the Centre’s decision to reduce share of all the four provinces in the next National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to be able to provide three per cent share to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The financial managers of the Balochistan government were of the opinion that after the move to merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there was no justification to allocate additional 3pc share in the NFC award for Fata.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share will be enhanced after the merger due to the increase in area and population of the province in the last census,” a senior official of the finance department told Dawn, adding that Balochistan would strongly plead its stance on the issue.

Sources said the federal government’s decision would get approval without consensus of all the provinces. “The given shares to the provinces in the 7th NFC award could not be reduced as it had constitutional cover,” they said.

In the past, none of the chief ministers and financial mangers of Balochistan compromised on the constitutional share of the province.

In the 7th NFC award the then Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani had pressed for Balochistan’s demands that had resulted in an increase in the share of the province.

Almost all political parties of the province, including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Awami National Party (ANP), Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), National Party, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), have strongly opposed the decision of the federal government.

They suggested that the federal government should give three per cent share to Fata from its own share if it desired to do so.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Alba
Oct 21, 2018 08:32am

It is all about the money!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 21, 2018

FATF’s demands

IT is not unexpected, but it is hugely disappointing. Pakistan’s continued entanglement with the Paris-based...
October 21, 2018

Curbs on media?

THE PTI government’s intentions with regard to the media are rightly fuelling a growing sense of unease. At a...
October 21, 2018

Sartorial choices

WHEN it comes to women’s clothing, everyone has an opinion. Recently, two separate incidents were making the ...
Kandahar attack
Updated October 20, 2018

Kandahar attack

Assassination of a notorious police general inside governor’s compound is shocking.
October 20, 2018

GSP-Plus facility

GENEROUS tariff concessions given by the European Union on its imports from Pakistan under the GSP-Plus facility...
October 20, 2018

Kaneria’s confession

FORMER leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s recent confession regarding his role in a spot-fixing scandal that had rocked...