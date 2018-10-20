DAWN.COM

Karachi woman jumps out of moving car after 'harassment' by ride-hailing service driver

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali Updated October 20, 2018

The woman who jumped out of a moving car of a ride-hailing service talks to reporters in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
A woman on Saturday jumped out of a moving vehicle of a ride-hailing service on Karachi's busy Sharea Faisal road after allegedly being harassed by the driver.

The woman remained safe during the incident and police have arrested the driver on charges of harassment, said City SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, who is also the in-charge SSP of South district.

Social media users claimed the online cab service the accused driver belonged to is Uber. Dawn.com has reached out to Uber for a comment.

A Careem spokeswoman said the driver in question was not registered with her company.

The woman was travelling to Saddar from Gulshan-i-Iqbal when she jumped out of the car near a five-star hotel on Sharea Faisal.

A policy party rushed to the spot and brought both the driver and the woman to a police station, SSP Soomro told Dawn.

The woman in her statement claimed that she had jumped as the driver was allegedly harassing her. She did not suffer any injury during the episode.

"Everyone is entitled to get justice," she said while describing the incident to reporters.

The driver has denied the harassment charges.

SSP Soomro said the Saddar police have registered a first information report (272/2018) against the driver on a complaint of the woman under Section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

George
Oct 20, 2018 10:06pm

Uber drivers are getting out of control all over the world!

Farhat
Oct 20, 2018 10:14pm

All drivers working in UBER, CAREEM or like such companies must put their name, ID, Car no. etc with the car so that every passenger could see and record that information for security purpose.

HonorBright
Oct 20, 2018 10:30pm

Maybe that's proof enough of harassment if she has really jumped out of a moving car..

Pagri sambhal
Oct 20, 2018 10:34pm

The driver should be behind the bars.

Magnanimous approach
Oct 20, 2018 10:37pm

No driver without background check please.

Jalbani Baloch
Oct 20, 2018 10:43pm

Please keep her identity close from media coverage and let the LEAs do their work. The police will deal the case appropriately, as the girl fears intrusion into her private life, if the details are divulged to media.

Naxalite
Oct 20, 2018 10:44pm

Ride hailig services havn't done enough to solve this

