Karachi woman jumps out of moving car after 'harassment' by ride-hailing service driver

A woman on Saturday jumped out of a moving vehicle of a ride-hailing service on Karachi's busy Sharea Faisal road after allegedly being harassed by the driver.

The woman remained safe during the incident and police have arrested the driver on charges of harassment, said City SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, who is also the in-charge SSP of South district.

Social media users claimed the online cab service the accused driver belonged to is Uber. Dawn.com has reached out to Uber for a comment.

A Careem spokeswoman said the driver in question was not registered with her company.

The woman was travelling to Saddar from Gulshan-i-Iqbal when she jumped out of the car near a five-star hotel on Sharea Faisal.

A policy party rushed to the spot and brought both the driver and the woman to a police station, SSP Soomro told Dawn.

The woman in her statement claimed that she had jumped as the driver was allegedly harassing her. She did not suffer any injury during the episode.

"Everyone is entitled to get justice," she said while describing the incident to reporters.

The driver has denied the harassment charges.

SSP Soomro said the Saddar police have registered a first information report (272/2018) against the driver on a complaint of the woman under Section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code.