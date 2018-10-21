Polling underway for second round of by-polls on NA-247, PS-111, PK-71

Polling is underway for by-elections in three national and provincial assemblies constituencies in Karachi and Peshawar amidst strict security.

A total of 858,866 male and female voters are eligible to cast their ballots in today's by-polls for the National Assembly constituency of NA-247 Karachi and the provincial assembly seats PS-111 Karachi and PK-71 Peshawar.

The three seats were vacated after the candidates elected on them in the July 25 general elections tendered their resignations. All three of the winners belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Arif Alvi, who was elected from NA-247, resigned after being elected the country's president. Imran Ismail, who had won from PS-111 (Karachi South), gave up his seat after being appointed as the Sindh governor, while Shah Farman resigned from PK-71 Peshawar after being named the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The time period of campaigning for the by-polls had ended at 12 midnight on Friday. Candidates were barred from holding rallies, corner meetings or conducting door-to-door campaign after the deadline.

NA-247

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 240 polling stations have been set up in NA-247, which has a total of 546,451 registered voters.

More than 900 members of the polling staff will perform duties during the by-poll in the constituency, which comprises areas of Defence, Clifton, Old City area, Kharadar, Ranchhore Line etc.

Twelve candidates are in the run for the seat. Besides PTI’s billionaire foreign-qualified candidate Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, prominent contenders are Sadiq Iftikhar of the MQM-P, famous TV artist Qaiser Khan Nizamani of PPP, Arshad Vohra of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Ali Nawab of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and seven independent candidates.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and PML-N are not contesting the by-election.

In the July 25 general elections, Arif Alvi had bagged over 91,000 votes — over 65,000 votes more than the runner-up — against the candidates of TLP, MQM-P and MMA who received 24,680, 24,146 and 22,780 votes, respectively. MQM-P’s heavyweight candidate Dr Farooq Sattar had come third after TLP’s Zaman Ali Jafery.

PS-111

Eighty polling stations have been established in the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-111. The constituency has 178,965 registered voters.

According to ECP, 80 presiding officers and 320 assistant presiding officers will perform duties during the polling.

Fifteen candidates have filed their nomination papers for the by-election including PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi, PPP’s Fayaz Pirzada and MQM-P’s Jahanzaib Mughal.

PK-71

Security officials and election staff shift polling material from a government school on Kohat Road, Peshawar, for by-elections on PK-71 being held on Sunday (today). — White Star

Five candidates are in the run for by-polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-71, Peshawar-VI, for which polling is being held at 86 polling stations.

The constituency has a total of 133,461 registered voters including 79,846 men and 53,615 women.

A total of 307 polling booths, including 118 for men and 119 for women voters, have been set up in the provincial assembly constituency.

The main contest is expected between PTI candidate Zulfiqar Khan and ANP’s Salahuddin. Three independent candidates — Dildar Khan, Abdul Kareem Khan and Fazle Haq Kohe Damani — are also trying their luck in the polls.

In the general elections, Shah Farman had contested on two seats, PK-71 and PK-74. He had lost on PK-74, but won PK-71. He had received 17,309 votes whereas the runner-up, Siffatullah of PML-N, had received 9,202 votes.

PTI candidate Zulfiqar Khan is the brother of Governor Farman.

The local police have declared 51 of the 86 polling stations highly sensitive because these are situated close to the former tribal areas.

The ECP has already notified that personnel of army and civil armed forces shall be deployed inside and outside all the polling stations from Oct 19 till Oct 22.

Facilitation centre set up

The ECP has set up a facilitation centre to assist voters regarding the by-elections in the three constituencies.

The facilitation centre will function between 8am and 6pm. Residents will be able to seek details of results of by-polls in their constituencies after 6pm.