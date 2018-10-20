Balochistan to take up Saindak lease issue with federal government
The Balochistan Assembly has formed an eleven-member committee to take up with the federal government the issue of the lease of the Saindak copper-gold project to a Chinese company, it emerged on Saturday.
The committee includes government and opposition lawmakers including Finance Minister Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Balochistan National Party (BNP) legislator Sanaullah Baloch, Khaliq Hazara of Hazara Democratic Party, and Information Minister Zahoor Buledi.
The federal government had leased out the mega project to a Chinese company for a five-year period on October 17, 2017. BNP ideologue Sanaullah Baloch had raised the issue on October 4 during a session of the Balochistan Assembly.
"The Balochistan government was completely bypassed while leasing out the project to a Chinese company," Baloch told DawnNewsTV after the formation of the committee.
The federal government gets a 50 per cent share in the profit of the Saindak project while the rest goes to the Chinese company. Of its 50pc share, the federal government keeps 20pc profit and passes on 30pc earnings to the provincial government.
In addition, Balochistan receives a 5pc royalty over the Saindak copper-cum-gold project.
The committee will devise ways to seek a reasonable solution for handing over the Saindak project to the province, in line with the 18th Constitutional amendment, a notification released by the Assembly said.
"Balochistan must be kept on board with regard to all decisions," Baloch reiterated.
Comments (7)
Why lease it? If leased, almost 95% of the gold would be pilfered and only 5% would be shown on books. That is how it was in South Africa under apartheid rule and also in several other places. We must act self reliant without parochialism or feudalism.
How are these gold mines being handed over to the chinese? They are robbing the country with there debt ridden loans and extraction of minerals and gold? What on earth is going on?
IK must rescind and review all Chinese projects now.....!
Are the chinese pulling a fast one again? Honestly this is making me ill of what the previous goverments have done...! Who granted them a licence to extract? Could we not set up our own machinary rather than leasing it out to china?
Chinese private sector is profiting from our debt ridden country - please please please review all chinese projects now...this is how NS and Zardari made their money through kick backs on these kind of projects granted to chinese companies....
I think Pakistan need to have all companies whether Pakistani or foreign registered - no registration complete closure please asap. Then they need to review the licences granted and by whom? and the value of each licence.
No wonder China calls us Iron brother they are robbing us, wouldnt you aswell.
This is making me very angry!
"The Balochistan government was completely bypassed while leasing out the project to a Chinese firm." That is how Nawaz Sharif works with his cronies.
Balochistan deserves its dues
What a shame